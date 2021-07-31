Joint statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henriette Fore and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus on the pre-summit of UN food systems





The Ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit it is an opportunity to set an agenda on how to boldly and collectively strengthen nutrition systems, promote healthy eating and improve nutrition, especially for children and young people. Even before the pandemic, children bore the burden of malnutrition and malnutrition, leading to alarming diets and health crises around the world, and a triple burden of malnutrition: malnutrition, in the form of developmental delays and spoilage, widespread micronutrient deficiencies, and growing prevalence. overweight and obesity. Globally, one in three children does not grow well due to malnutrition – the leading cause of child mortality in the world – while 2 out of 3 do not have access to the minimum varied diet they need to grow, develop and learn. We continue to see stubbornly high spending rates and a worrying rise in overweight and obesity among young children. In recent decades, changes in our global food systems – including practices used to grow, distribute, sell, consume and dispose of food – mean that the most nutritious and safest foods are too expensive or unavailable to millions of families. Many are increasingly turning to processed foods that are affordable, widely available and in an aggressive market, but often rich in unhealthy sugar, fat and salt. The toxic combination of growing poverty, inequality, conflict, climate change and COVID-19 further threatens the food systems and food well-being of children, especially those from the poorest and most vulnerable communities and households. Transforming a nutrition system that listens to the voices of children and young people and unlocks a nutritious, safe, affordable and sustainable diet for every child, everywhere, must be at the heart of strategies, policies and investments. UNICEF and WHO call on governments and decision-makers to expand effective approaches that include: Promoting a healthy diet through pricing policies, including subsidies to reduce the prices of nutritious foods such as eggs, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, or taxes to increase the prices of unhealthy options.

Improving the nutritional quality of food by mandatory enrichment of basic foods with essential micronutrients, reduction of sodium and sugar and removal of industrially produced trans fats in processed foods.

Using public procurement of food as a lever to promote healthy eating and promote sustainable food systems, for example through schools, jobs, hospitals and social protection programs.

Protect children from the harmful effects of unhealthy food and beverage marketing through enhanced regulatory measures and better enforcement.

Protection and support for mothers and carers for optimal breastfeeding of their baby, including maternal protection and parental leave, and the implementation of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes.

Introducing mandatory, easy-to-understand nutrient labeling policies and practices to help children and families make healthier decisions with the right information.

Supporting healthy eating and eating practices through a system of nutrition, health, education and social protection with easily understandable, coherent and memorable communication strategies. Only then will we improve the quality, safety and accessibility of food to which children and young people have access; the environments in which they grow, learn, play and eat and the sustainability of the planet on which they live. By joining forces with governments, civil society, families, development and humanitarian partners, private sector stakeholders and children and young people themselves, we can fulfill our promise to deliver good nutrition and a healthier planet for every child and every adult, everywhere. ### About UNICEF UNICEF is working in some of the most difficult places in the world to reach the most vulnerable children in the world. In more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for all. For more information on UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org Follow UNICEF at Twitter,, Facebook,, Instagram and YouTube About WHO The World Health Organization provides global leadership in public health within the United Nations system. Founded in 1948, the WHO works with 194 member states, in six regions and from 149 offices, to promote health, preserve the world and serve the vulnerable. Our goal for the period 2019-2023. Is to ensure that another billion people have universal health coverage, to protect another billion people from emergencies and to provide billions more people with better health and well-being. For updates on COVID-19 and public health tips to protect yourself from coronavirus, visit www.who.int and follow the WHO further Twitter,, Facebook,, Instagram,, LinkedIn,, TikTok,, Pinterest,, Snapchat,, YouTube,, Snatch

