Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.5 earthquake – Gulf of California, 63 km southwest of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico, on 2021-07-31 10:39:19 (Hora de México)

Embalmy, Sonora (72.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] /Mild shaking (MMI IV) /Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 seconds: It was so strong that it woke me up, my bed was moving from side to side and I could hear the windows shaking

Hermosillo, Sonora / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: I felt dizzy | 2 users found this interesting.

Imbalmi, Sonora (71.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds

near Hermosillo, Sonora (162.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / imperceptible: others did it (reported by our app)

Guaymas, Sonora (61.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 15-20 seconds: I’m very afraid

San Carlos, Guaymas, Sonora (49.3 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds:

Hermosillo (171.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

San Fernando, Los Angeles, California (998.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported by our app)

Guaymas Sonora (60.4 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / 10-15 seconds

Guaymas (65.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Noisy

165.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: House moves from side to side

Hermosillo (168.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: Was on bed and woke up from the room moving side to side.

Esstvale, California. (916.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Hermosillo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec.: Moving felt bed. Clothes hammock hanging in the closet

Hermosillo, Sonora. Mexico. / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal (lateral) swinging / 5-10 seconds: sitting with the backrest against the wall, I felt it move from the backrest from right to left several times, I stayed still to see if it repeats or not Yes, Movement from side to side was very straightforward, but without the displacement of the chair.

Impalmi-Sonora / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 sec: Impression

San Carlos, Mexico (75 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Hermosillo Sonora / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: Shake slightly. one second or less.

Hermosillo (169.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I was sleeping but I read that some friends felt it

Hermosillo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds

hermosillo / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 s

Hermosillo (126.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Hermosillo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hermosillo Sonora / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guaymas Sonora / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Guaymas shaking / weak (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Hermosillo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 seconds

Hermosillo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: Trono la casa

Hermosillo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 30-60 seconds

Hermosillo / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was on my bed on the second floor, so I feel it because my head was resting against the wall and then I saw my chair and bookshelf shaking for a few seconds.

Guaymas sonora mexico / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: We felt a lot of shaking and a lot of noise, we were on the ground floor, some were sitting, some were standing, the windows and upstairs sounded like we could hear More

Hermosillo (168.4 km NE) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Hermosillo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Imbalmi (75.5 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec: All water containers began to vibrate. Doors and shelves shook. Pets entered the house.

Hermosillo / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Santa Rosa / Strong shaking (MMI VI)

Hermosillo / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Hermosillo (174.2 km NE) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Hermosillo / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guaymas (63 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Noise indoors like heavy cars running through all the house shaking windows

Hermosillo, Jr. (165.8 km NE) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: My bedroom door and bed started making noises, as if they were swaying slightly.

