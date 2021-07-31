Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.1 earthquake – Villa Hidalgo, 30 km southeast of Nacozari Viejo, Mexico, Saturday, July 31, 2021 2:19 pm (GMT-7)





5.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

Jul 31 21:23 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 4 minutes. Jul 31 21:30: Now using data updates from GFZ Jul 31 21:35: Now using data updates from SSN

Updated Saturday, July 31, 2021, 21:36

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Nacozare Viejo, Nacozare de García, Sonora, Mexico

5.1 July 31 earthquake 2:19 pm (GMT-7)

Just 17 minutes ago, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Nacozari Viejo, Nacozari de García, Sonora, Mexico. The tremor was recorded in the early afternoon of Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:19 p.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. The event was submitted by the National Seismological Service of Mexico (SSN), a The first seismological agency reported this. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) which mentioned the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 4.6-magnitude quake, and based on preliminary seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter should have felt the quake widely. May cause mild to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in San Juan del Río (population 360), located 1 km from the epicenter. In Villa Hidalgo (population 1,400) located 15 km from the epicenter, and Nakuzari Viejo (population 11,900) 30 km away, a slight tremor should have been felt. A weak tremor may have been felt in Los Hoyos (population 1,100) located 45 km from the epicenter, Compas (population 3000) 52 km, Esqueda (population 6,700) 53 km, Moctezuma (4300) 62 km Agua Prieta (population: 77,300) is 117 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Date and time: Jul 31, 2021 21:19:14 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Saturday, July 31, 2021 2:19 PM (GMT-7) Strength: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 30.29°N / 109.36°W (Villa Hidalgo, Sonora, Mexico) Nearby towns and cities: 1 km (1 mi) southwest of San Juan del Río (population: 361) -> See nearby earthquakes! 15 km (9 mi) northwest of Villa Hidalgo (pop: 1,370) -> See nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 mi) ESE of Nacozari Viejo (population: 11,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) ENE from Los Hoyos (Population: 1,080) -> See nearby earthquakes! 52 km (32 mi) northeast of Compass (population: 3000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) south of Esqueda (Centro) (population: 6,750) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (39 mi) northeast of Moctezuma (population: 4,330) -> See nearby earthquakes! 117 km (73 mi) south of Agua Prieta (population: 77,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 205 km (127 mi) northeast of Hermosillo (population: 715,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 319 km (198 mi) west of Ciudad Juarez (Chihuahua) (population: 1,321,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 35.1°C (95°F), Humidity: 29%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) From SW Primary Data Source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power : 2.8 x 1012 joules (783 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.110 km Mexico: 33 Km Al SURESTE De NACOZARI DE GARCIA, SONSSN 3.8? 10? km near Tucson, Arizona, USA Volcano Discovery 5.210 km Sonora, Mexico 5.110 km Sonora, Mexico GFZ 5.210 km26 km West Pavesby State, Mexico USGS 5.210 km Sonora, Mexico GeoAu User reports of this earthquake (21)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Hereford AZ 85615 (146.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: The dogs jumped causing me to look up. He saw the TV swaying for a few seconds and the ceiling fan that was off starting to swing a little. Felt the couch and the floor a slight shaking.

Benson, Cochise, Arizona (213 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Shake (MMI IV)/Horizontal (lateral) sway/15-20 seconds: He was in the RV and started moving from side to side and front to back. It was a little weird at first, I was pretty sure it was a small earthquake and I went out to see if it was a gust of wind or what and it was all quiet. It lasted about 20 seconds or so. Having lived in California and experienced the ’71’ earthquake, it was very light, but less so. I didn’t hear any dings, so it’s unlikely anyone would do the demolition.

near Corona de Tucson, Pima, Arizona (209.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Cherry Hills Village, Arapahoe, Colorado (1116.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Sierra Vista Southeast, Cochis, Arizona (151.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: On the second floor lying on the bed. I just felt a slight movement.

near Corona de Tucson, Pima, Arizona (209.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Nacosari de Garcia, Sonora (32.2 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Sierra Vista, Arizona / Low Shake (MMI III) / Swing Horizontal (Side) / 15-20 seconds

Saint David (190.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 s

Huachuca City, AZ 85616 (177.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Bisbee, AZ / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: It originated in SoCal, so I didn’t think much of it.

Sierra Vista, AZ / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 1-2 seconds

St. David, Arizona 85630 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: Like feeling dizzy

Moctezuma / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 seconds: Quiet

Tucson / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Oro Valley, Arizona (279.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: light back and forth, very fast vibrations from side to side. Pull down the trim on the ceiling fan about an inch. (reported by our app)

St. David Arizona (148.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Oro Valley / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: He was lying in bed, a bet shaking and shaking

Hereford, Arizona (128.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Douglas, AZ / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Tucson / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 sec: The chandelier could hardly be detected moving.

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6346964/quake-felt-Jul-31-2021-Near-Nacozari-de-Garcia-Sonora-Mexico.html

