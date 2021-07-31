



Christian Espinosa scored the only goal just before the end of the first half whistle, as he smashed a left-footed shot past Stefan Cleveland in first-half injury time to help the Quakes run an 11-game winning streak.

The goal was against the course of play, with the Sounders asking most questions to that point. Raul Ruídias had two good chances in the span of six minutes before the half-hour mark, but fired over the crossbar as GT Marchinkowski slashed off his line after being played behind by Joao Paulo and then blocked by the COEX goalkeeper with one. Save by hand.

Ruediaz played save in the 34th minute, hit a long shot from behind and played Red Baker-Whiting inside the penalty area. But again, Marchenkovsky came to the decisive rescue.

The Sounders once again dominated possession after the break and had a good chance of equalizing before the hour mark when Joao Paulo netted the ball and shot dangerously into the net, but his shot was wide.

Will Bruyne returned from injury in the 83rd minute, to join Ruidis and Freddy Montero in the search for an equaliser. Bruin almost put together an attack in the crowd after two minutes of attacking behind Quakes’ defense, but his low shot towards the far post was just wide.

Chris Wondolofsky celebrated what he thought was a dagger in the 89th minute, but the goal was eliminated after a video review when it was determined that the ball had been cut off from touch in the crowd.

That gave the Sons a lifeline, as did the eight minutes of injury time, but they couldn’t find that elusive goal and the Earthquakes celebrated their first win since May 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/recap-seattle-sounders-0-san-jose-earthquakes-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos