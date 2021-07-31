Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.7 earthquake – Aegean Sea, 62 km south of Kos Town, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece, on July 31 10:57 PM (GMT +3)





An average earthquake of 4.7 magnitude, at a depth of 17 km

Jul 31 20:01 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 3 minutes. Jul 31 20:03: Epicenter corrected 1.4 km (0.9 mi) toward SE…. [show all] … July 31 20:04: The depth of the hypocenter has been recalculated from 2.0 to 0.0 km (from 1.2 to 0 miles). Epicenter position corrected 99 km (62 mi) toward NE Jul 31 20:04: Now using data updates from NOA31 Jul 20:20: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 10.0 to 16.5 km (from 6.2 to 10.3 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 3.9 km (2.4 mi) northwest.

Updated Saturday, July 31, 2021, 20:09

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was reported 66 kilometers southwest of the town of Kos, Greece.

4.7 earthquake July 31 10:57 pm (GMT +3)

The National Observatory of Athens (NOA) reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in Greece near the town of Kos, Dodecanese, south of the Aegean, just 11 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred late at night on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:57 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The Istanbul Research Institute (KOERI-RETMC), which listed it as a 4.6-magnitude earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) with a magnitude of 4.5, and the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) with a magnitude of 4.6, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, But it may be felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Nikia (Area 48) located 29 km from the epicenter, Kefalos (population 2,500) 48 km, Antimachia (2300 inhabitants) 54 km, Kos Town (population 19,200) 66 km, Kalymnos (population 12,300) is 70 km away, and Turgutreis (16,500 inhabitants) is 78 km away. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak earthquake include Bodrum (population 39,300) located 85 km from the epicenter, and Ialysos (area 11500) 96 km away.

Date and Time: July 31, 2021 19:57:54 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: July 31 10:57 PM (GMT +3) Size: 4.7 Depth: 16.5 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 36.3588°N/ 27.0717°E (Aegean, Greece) Nearest volcano: Santorini (105 km/65 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 26 km (16 mi) southwest of Nikia (population: 48) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) southeast of Kefalos (population: 2,530) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) south of Kardamena (Dodecanese) (population: 1,930) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (39 mi) southwest of Kos Town (Kos) (pop: 19200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 66 km (41 mi) south of Kalymnos (Dodecanese) (population: 12,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) southwest of Turgutreis (Bodrum, Turkey) (pop: 16500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) southwest of Bodrum (Turkey) (population: 39,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) west of Ialyssos (Ialyssos) (Bob: 11,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 208 km (129 mi) northeast of Iraklion (population: 137,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 347 km (216 mi) ESE of Athens (population: 664,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 207 km (129 mi) northeast of Crete (population: 623,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 116 km (72 mi) east of Anafi Island (population: 271) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 32.8°C (91°F), Humidity: 65%, Wind: 9 m/s (17 knots) Primary data source: NNW: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Estimated outgoing power: 7.1 × 1011 joules (197 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 169 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn't feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.717 km Greece: 28 Km WSW From TilosNOA 4.710 kmDodecanese Islands, Greece GFZ unknownn/aNear Zipari, South Aegean, Greece VolcanoDiscovery 4.610 kmCRETE, GREECEEMSC Kwaik (21)

Kos (44.8 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec:. | One user found this interesting.

Faliraki, Dodecanese, South Aegean (101.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Kos Town, Dodecanese, South Aegean (58 km NE) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Rhodes (101.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Lardos, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean (87.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Kalamaria, Thessaloniki, Central Macedonia (589.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Near Kardamena, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean (30.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Telos Agios Antonios (26 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Megalo Horio / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Santa Rosa / Very weak shaking (MMI II)

Marmaris (120.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

agios fokas / weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s

Kardamena (51 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 sec: Intenso everything shuddered and shook vertically. No harm to things or people. Not everyone feels it

Trianta / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 seconds

Mandarin, Telus / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Psalidi Kos (62.5 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: Bed was shaking a little and the mirror on the wall was shaking weakly.

Tilos (29.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 1-2 seconds

Karpathos (95.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 sec: The bed was shaking moderately on the 5th floor of Alimounda mare hotel

Kefalos, Kos (44 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: Beds and lights were moving in a firm, firm motion in one direction. You can also feel the floor moving. scary feeling

Cos / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / Very Short Swing

cos / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

