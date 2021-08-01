Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes – Football Match Report – July 31, 2021





Cristian Espinosa scored in stoppage time in the first half as the San Jose Earthquakes cut a run of 11 games without a win in the Major League Soccer with a 1-0 victory over hosts Seattle Sounders on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski made three saves in the scoring for the Earthquake team (4-7-5, 17 points), who took their first win since May 7.

Earthquakes also beat the Sounders for the first time since September 2015, cutting 14 games.

The Sounders (9-3-5, 32 points) have lost three of their past four games after 13 consecutive games unbeaten, a league record early in the season. This includes two consecutive home defeats after 17 consecutive unbeaten runs.

Espinosa’s goal came after an attempt to clear Seattle headed toward the end of the Sounders by Florian Jungwirth.

Espinosa collected the ball 30 yards from the goal. He made his way past one defender, immobilized two others with a stabilizer, and placed a left-footed shot from outside the top of the 18-yard box straight through another player’s legs and out of reach of goalkeeper Stephen Cleveland and inside. Correct post. San Jose’s only shot on target was in the half.

Marcinkowski saved twice in the first half to keep the team goalless.

In the 27th minute, Clean Roe sent a cross from the right wing to Raul Ruediaz, the MLS goal-scoring leader, at the top of the 6-yard area. The Rudyaz striker, once, forced Marcinkowski to tackle the jump, placing one hand on the ball to shoot it over the crossbar.

In the 34th minute, Ruediaz scored a long pass at the top of the 18-yard box and fed 16-year-old Red Baker-Whiting. His shot from 12 yards forced Marinchowski to save the dive.

The earthquake seemed to make the match out of reach when substitute Kris Wondolofsky, the league’s goal-scoring leader, put the ball in the net in the 89th minute. But a video review determined the ball was out of bounds before it reached Wondolofsky.

