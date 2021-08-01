Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.9 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 22 km southwest of Santa Ana Island, Northern Mariana Islands, on August 1 11:09 am (GMT +10)





Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near Diddo village in Dido, Guam

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the Northern Mariana Islands near the village of Dededo, in Didedo, just 21 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the morning of Sunday August 1, 2021 at 11:09 local time at an average depth of 120 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. , which it listed as a 4.9-magnitude earthquake as well. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt include the village of Dededo (population 44,900) 60 km from the epicenter, Hagna (population 1,100) 68 km, Talofovo village (3,200 people) at At 80 km, Santa Rita (7,500 inhabitants) is 81 km, the village of Agat (5,700 inhabitants) is 82 km, San Antonio de Uumatag (900) is 90 km, and San Jose (population 15000) is 122 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: August 1, 2021 01:09:20 UTC – local time at the epicenter: August 1 11:09 am (GMT +10) Size: 4.9 Depth: 120.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 14.01°N/ 145.06°E (Philippines Sea, Northern Mariana Islands) Nearest volcano: Seamount X (71 km/44 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 60 km (37 mi) NNE of Dededo Village (Guam) (population: 44900) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! km (42 mi) NNE of Hagåtña (Guam) (Population: 1,050) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) NNE for Talofofo Village (Guam) (Population: 3,220) -> See nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) northeast of Agat Village (Guam) (population: 5,660) -> See nearby earthquakes! 90 km (56 mi) northeast of San Antonio de Uumatag (Guam) (POP: 903) -> See nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) southwest of San Jose (population: 15,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 153 km (95 mi) southwest of Saipan (population: 48,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km (14 miles) southwest of Santa Ana Island (population: 2,530) -> See nearby earthquakes! 151 km (94 mi) southwest of Saipan (population: 48,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 29.9 °C (86 °F), Humidity: 77%, Wind: 6 m/s (11 knots) from SW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Energy Estimated Exporter: 1.4 x 1012 Joules (392 MWh, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.Depth Source Location 4.9120 km Northern Mariana Islands: ROTA REGION, N. MARIANA ISLANDSEMSC unknownn / aNear Dededo Village, Dededo, GuamVolcanoDiscovery 4.9120 km Northern Mariana Islands: 55 Km NNE from Yigo Village, GuamUSGS User reports on this earthquake (12)

Swinging / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 1-2sec: I was sitting at my kitchen table and felt the room sway sideways to the east and then sway back to west. | 2 users found this interesting.

Tomon / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Side Shake / 2-5 seconds: TV almost fell! I did some plants | One user found this interesting.

Andersen AFB (52.4 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short

Guam / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) Swinging / 10-15 seconds: It was as if 100 people were jumping at the same time in a 10-storey apartment

Saipan / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Sinajana / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / Very short

MANGILAO / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Alupang beach tower / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Tomon / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 1-2 seconds

TAMUNING / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Guam (62.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Initial shake, then sway. Rocking chair that swings with no one inside, the construction sways for several seconds.

Guam (82.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

