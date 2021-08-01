Earthquake Report: Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.1 – Vila Hidalgo, 30 km from Nacozari Viejo, Nacozzari de Garcia, Sonora, Mexico, Saturday 31 July. 2021





Hereford AZ 85615 (146.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: The dogs jumped causing me to look up. He saw the TV swaying for a few seconds and the ceiling fan that was off starting to swing a little. Felt the couch and the floor a slight shaking. | 2 users found this interesting.

Benson, Cochise, Arizona (213 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Shake (MMI IV)/Horizontal (lateral) sway/15-20 seconds: He was in the RV and started moving from side to side and front to back. It was a little weird at first, I was pretty sure it was a small earthquake and I went out to see if it was a gust of wind or what and it was all quiet. It lasted about 20 seconds or so. Having lived in California and experienced the ’71’ earthquake, it was very light, but less so. I didn’t hear any dings, so it’s unlikely anyone would do the demolition. | 2 users found this interesting.

Tucson, AZ / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: I sit on tires in a motorhome, so I feel every slight movement. I looked outside and knew there was no wind, so I had to shake it. I lived in Washington, so I know what it’s like.

Tucson Az/Medium Vibration (MMI V)/2-5 s: in Tucson, Az. Napping in an apartment on the E River and Havinda del Sol – about 45 minutes ago. I woke up on my couch shaking.

Flagstaff, Coconino, Arizona (586.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Tombstone AZ (172.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 sec: unusual shaking and rolling

47 km from Douglas, Cochise, Arizona (164.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: none

Douglas AZ (139.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds: It felt really weird because the earthquakes in Arizona are so weird

Bisbee, Arizona (139.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: slight tremor lasting about 5 sec.

near Corona de Tucson, Pima, Arizona (209.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Cherry Hills Village, Arapahoe, Colorado (1116.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Sierra Vista Southeast, Cochis, Arizona (151.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: On the second floor lying on the bed. I just felt a slight movement.

near Corona de Tucson, Pima, Arizona (209.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Nacosari de Garcia, Sonora (32.2 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

McNeal, az / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: I am sitting in a chair when I almost feel the house shaking. 5 seconds

Hereford AZ 85615 (152.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

7230 s Janice dr Hereford az (152.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 sec: I was sitting in a chair in a motorhome reading an expansion and felt like a slight rolling sensation along side. That’s it. It’s over in a few seconds.

Bisbee Arizona / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Living in the upstairs unit, I felt a slight shiver

Benson, AZ We didn’t feel: We didn’t feel the earthquake

Hereford, / Weak (MMI III) / Single Lateral Shake: Happy It’s been a week and I haven’t been in California or Mexico

Compass / no hair

Sierra Vista / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2 seconds

Sierra Vista / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Rodeo, NM/Very weak shaking (MMI II)/2-5 s: Was lying down and felt slight back and forth motion twice. As if something was moving the bed. Shortly thereafter I heard my roommates talking more excitedly than usual and I walked out and found that they felt it too.

Tombstone, Arizona (171.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds

Moctezuma / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 seconds: Quiet

Sierra Vista, Arizona / Low Shake (MMI III) / Swing Horizontal (Side) / 15-20 seconds

Saint David (190.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 s

Huachuca City, AZ 85616 (177.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Bisbee, AZ / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: It originated in SoCal, so I didn’t think much of it.

Sierra Vista, AZ / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 1-2 seconds

St. David, Arizona 85630 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: Like feeling dizzy

Moctezuma / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 seconds: Quiet

Tucson / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Oro Valley, Arizona (279.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: light back and forth, very fast vibrations from side to side. Pull down the trim on the ceiling fan about an inch. (reported by our app)

St. David Arizona (148.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Oro Valley / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: He was lying in bed, a bet shaking and shaking

Hereford, Arizona (128.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Douglas, AZ / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Tucson / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 sec: The chandelier could hardly be detected moving.

