Florida breaks daily record for Covid-19 cases, becomes ‘epi’ of new US pandemic





As Florida’s Covid-19 cases persist, people are still protesting… [+] Covid-19 precautions. For example, pictured here are protesters against any potential mandates for masks before the Hillsborough County School Board meeting held at the district office on July 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In politics, being the center of attention may be good and may result in you being elected to a higher position. But what about being the ‘spot’ of the Covid-19 pandemic? Well, Florida, led by Governor Ron DeSantis (right) who appears to have American presidential aspirations, may have a new nickname alongside the Sunshine State: the “epi” of the pandemic in the US

This is because Florida has set a new epidemic record. Not a good record, but a bad one. Previously, the highest total of novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases reported in a single day was 19,100, and it was established in early January. However, the state surpassed that total on Friday with 21,683 new cases reported, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since late June, the number of cases reported per day has been on a steady upward trend, with the seven-day moving average rising to 1,694 per day on June 30 to 15,817 on July 30.

From July 23 to July 29, Florida reported 110,477 new cases of Covid-19, which is a nearly 50% increase from 73,196 cases in the previous week, based on the latest weekly case report from the Florida Department of Health. The same report indicated that only about 10 million Florida residents were fully vaccinated, which is just under half of the state’s population. This vaccination coverage is far from the levels required to achieve sufficient herd immunity to break transmission of Covid-19. As I wrote for Forbes on July 26, Florida already accounts for about one in five new Covid-19 infections reported across the entire United States, with the most contagious Delta variant becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the states. In the United States, it is important to identify where the virus is spreading most and to try to prevent further spread in these locations.

So where did you go to the delta version of the Covid-19 coronavirus? Well, our nation is turning the eyes of its pandemic response to you, Florida. Florida has become a “hot spot” for SARS-CoV2 (SARS-CoV2) activity, which is probably the biggest hotspot at the moment, although some other states such as Texas may give Florida a chance to beat their own thorny viruses as well. This is why some people use the phrase ‘the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States’ to describe Florida, if you use the word ‘epicenter’ to describe the location with the highest Covid-19 activity.

Now, not everyone agrees with this use of the word “epi” for a pandemic. Merriam Webster’s dictionary defines an “equake center” as “the portion of the Earth’s surface that lies directly above the focus of an earthquake,” reflecting the term’s origins in the geosciences rather than in epidemiology. Keep in mind that earthquakes are not the same as an epidemic or contagious pandemic. Hiding under a table will not prevent you from contracting the virus if you and others around you are not wearing face masks or have not been fully vaccinated.

In addition, the spread of infectious diseases is quite different from the spread of the effects of an earthquake. An earthquake usually occurs when there is a slip in a fault in the Earth’s crust. While an infectious disease outbreak may start in a particular location, once it spreads, there is no single source of new infections. Right now, new cases are being created across the United States, not just in Florida. Every time you see a new case elsewhere in the United States, you can’t necessarily shake your fist in the general direction of the state and say, “Darn Florida.”

However, the national response to the pandemic must take into account where Covid-19 activity is highest and focus on controlling the spread of the virus in those locations. Otherwise, these “hotspots” may help fuel the emergence of other “hotspots” elsewhere. Hotspot is not the same as Hot Pocket. You will not remain self-sufficient for long.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed an executive order banning schools from requiring students… [+] to wear face masks. (Photo by Joe Riddell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The challenge is that Florida is not taking all the necessary steps to control the spread of the virus. The Florida government still only provides weekly reports on Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, rather than daily reports, which is a bit like saying you want weekly reports on whether your clothes are still on fire. The state government is not enforcing Covid-19 precautions like social distancing and wearing a face mask either. In fact, they are preventing local authorities and officials from implementing such precautions as this tweet from DeSantis shows:

Yes, as Nicholas Rayman reported for Forbes, DeSantis just signed an executive order banning face mask requirements in schools, justifying this by saying that it protects “parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks in schools.” Um, isn’t that kind of saying you want to protect people’s freedom not to follow traffic lights? Or sit on chairs during a fire? Or urinate whenever and wherever they want? Or go naked and carry a ham sandwich around the office at work?

All this failure to control the spread of the virus could lead to a mass WTF, as in “Ma Florida” throughout the rest of the country. The biggest problem is that what happens in Florida will not necessarily stay in Florida. Failure to control SARS-CoV-2 in Florida will affect the rest of the United States, as the more the virus replicates in one area, the more the virus will spread to other areas and the greater the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging.

As James Oliphant, Nathan Lane and Gabriella Porter reported to Reuters, DeSantis may be a potential replacement for former US President and current Mar-A-Lago resident Donald Trump in the US presidential election of 2024. Well, a great way to show that you can be a president is to help control On the country’s most pressing problem since early 2020: the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. As world leaders like New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern demonstrated in 2020, being able to control SARS-CoV-2 can make you the center of attention, in a good way, and help you win elections. Doing the opposite could make you the focus of Covid-19, and viruses just don’t seem to sound.

