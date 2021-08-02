Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.1 – Petringa earthquake, 8.7 km southwest of Sisak, Croatia, on August 2 1:27 am (GMT +2)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Zagreb / ​​Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec: No shaking but one severe blow to the chamber. | One user found this interesting.

Glina, Sisak-Moslavina (18.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Gornja Koprivna, B&H Consortium (50 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Libec, Pozega-Slavonia (68.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds

Banja Luka (103.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina (8.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Sisak (10 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: room vibration

Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina (9.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Petrinja, Sisak-Moslavina (1.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Sisak, Sisak Moslavina (8.6 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Sisak, Sisak Moslavina (10.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds

Galdovacka ulica 109, Sisak (10.1 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Dubrava, city of Zagreb (47.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds: Weak shaking! Gut for 1 or 3 seconds

Near Glina, Sisačko-Moslavačka (25.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina (8.1 km NE) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Petringa, Sisak Moslavina (6.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) (reported by our app) Petrinja, Sisak-Moslavina (0.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Petriga / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): D

Mussenica (6.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Petringa / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

Sisak / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Head Protrusion / 30-60 seconds: I heard a big bang and rattle like an explosion…then a minute of rocking back and forth

Zagreb / ​​imperceptible / swaying vertically (up and down) / 1-2 seconds: I just felt it.

Sisak (12.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) (reported by our app)

Hrastovica / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Piacenza (517 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Bihac (75.5 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) SISAK (9.6 km NE) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Sisak (11 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: house shaking felt

petinga / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Petringa / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion

Zagreb (south) (42.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Galdovacka ulica 109, Sisak (5.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: muffled rumble. Long shaking and shaking. Woke me up from a deep sleep.

Petringa (0.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short: Was shaking for 1 second

Donga Koprivna / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Zagreb / ​​Weak shaking (MMI III)

sisak/mild vibration (MMI IV)

Bihach / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I was scared

Velika Gorica (34.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sisak / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Petringa (2.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Petringa (1.5 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: This was 4.5, strong shaking, waking up with fright. (reported by our app)

Topolovac / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Bukevje / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: The sound of rotation came before the actual shaking.

Selah (8.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal swing / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

Sisak / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds

Glina (18.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Staro Pračno Sisak (8.2 km NE of epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Sisak (7.5 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

sisak / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

Petringa (0.6 miles from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Sisak (10.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Zagreb / ​​Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Desno Treparivo (18.7 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Sisak, Croatia / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds

Velika Gorica / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

GLINA / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Feliki Zdenci / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6348859/quake-felt-Aug-1-2021-Near-Sisak-Sisako-Moslavaka-Croatia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos