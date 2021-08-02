Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.7 North Pacific earthquake, 124 km south of Kurilsk, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, on August 2 1:28 pm (GMT +10)





Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7, at a depth of 10 km

Aug 2 03:38 UTC: First to report: GFZ 10 minutes later Aug 2 03:42: Volume recalculated from 5.4 to 5.7. The epicenter was corrected by 9.1 km (5.7 mi) northwest.

Updated Monday August 2, 2021 03:48

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred 124 km southeast of Kurilsk, Russia

5.7 earthquake August 2 1:28 pm (GMT +10)

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake near Kurilsk, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, was reported just 19 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies that monitors seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the epicenter around noon on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:28 pm local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The survey recorded the 5.4-magnitude earthquake. Other agencies that reported the same earthquake included the Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) with a magnitude of 5.5, and the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) of magnitude 5.4, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any damage. Large, but probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps the weak shaking was felt in Kurilsk (1700 inhabitants) located 124 km from the epicenter, and Shikotan (upper 2100) 140 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: August 2, 2021 03:28:56 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: August 2 1:28 pm (GMT +10) Strength: 5.7 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter: 44.17°N / 148.39°E (North Pacific, Russia) Nearest volcano: Grozny (102 km/63 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 124 km (77 mi) southeast of Kurilsk (population: 1,720) -> See nearby earthquakes! 140 km (87 mi) ENE of Shikotan (population: 2,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 203 km (126 mi) east of Yuzhno-Kurilsk (population: 6,470) -> See nearby earthquakes! 245 km (152 mi) ENE of Nemuro (Japan) (pop: 31200) -> See nearby earthquakes 267 km (166 mi) ENE from Shibetsu (Japan) (population: 21700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 350 km (217 mi) ENE from Kushiro (Japan) (pop: 183,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 362 km (225 mi) east of Kitami (Japan) (population: 113,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 441 km (274 mi) ENE from Obihiro (Japan) (pop: 173900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 517 km (321 mi) ESE from Korsakov (population: 35,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 559 km (347 mi) southeast of Dolinsk (population: 12,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 138 km (86 mi) ENE from Sheikh Ikutan Island (Population: 2,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 201 km (125 mi) east of Kunagiri Island (population: 7000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 13.5°C (56°F), Humidity: 97%, Wind: 6 m/s (12 knots) From ENE primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy Outgoing Estimated: 2.2 x 1013 Joules (6.22 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 5,351 tons of TNT or 0.3 atomic bombs!) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.710 km Russia: Kuril Islands GFZ 5.410 km Russia: KURIL ISLANDSEMSC 5.510 km Russia: Near SapporoRENASS 5.435 km 126 Km SSE from Kurilsk, Russia USGS 5.442 km Russia: Kuril Islands GeoAu User reports about this earthquake (1)

aftershocks

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 50 km2 (= 19 square miles) is a first-order estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 12 km (8 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

