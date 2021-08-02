59% of India is prone to earthquakes. These cities face the greatest danger





The government had said in February that 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above had been recorded in 2020| image file

Seismic maps showed that 59 percent of India is prone to earthquakes, the government reported to the Lok Sabha, days after parts of the north, including Bikaner in Rajasthan, were hit by earthquakes.

In a written response on Friday, Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the country is divided into four seismic zones – Zone 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Zone 5 predicts the highest level of earthquakes while Zone 2 is associated with the lowest.

Roughly 11 percent of the country is in Zone 5, 18 percent in Zone 4, 30 percent in 3 and the rest in Zone 2.

These seismic zones were classified based on the empirical seismic attenuation law supported by historical earthquakes and earthquake ground motions.

Cities in Zone 5 include Srinagar, Bhuj, Darbanga, Guwahati, Tezpur, Sadia, Port Blair, Mandi, Kohima and Jorhat.

Zone 4 is called High Damage Risk Zone and covers Almora, Jalpaiguri, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Munger, Moradabad, Patna, Barjanas, Piliphit, Shimla, Rorke, Ambala, Amritsar, Bahraish, Baruni, Bulandshahr, Chandigarh, Darjeeling, Dehradun, Deoria, Delhi, Dinajpur, Ghaziabad, Gangtok and Gorakhpur.

The National Center for Seismology maintains a national seismological network of 115 observatories spread across the country. When seismic activity is detected, these observatories disseminate information to central and state disaster authorities to ensure preparedness and carry out rescue and rehabilitation work, if necessary.

The government said in February that 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded in 2020, 13 of them in and around the National Capital Region.

The then Minister of Earth Sciences, Harsh Vardhan, had said that the National Center for Surveys had started surveys and investigations in Delhi and surrounding areas in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to identify and characterize the major seismic sources of faults in the area.

The center also studies micro-seismic zoning for cities in India with populations of 5,000 and above to incorporate data into better urban planning.

