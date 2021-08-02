A small earthquake was reported Sunday off the southern coast of Oregon





Nearly 50 earthquakes were reported around the world on Sunday, including one located about 120 miles off the Oregon coast west of a small town in Cary County.

All in all, it wasn’t a big deal.

“The Earth experiences about 50,000 earthquakes annually,” said Don Blackman, a seismic analyst with the US Geological Survey. We used to post it all. We stopped posting the little ones.”

However, Blackman said that leaves the official 30,000 earthquakes being recognized each year by the US Geological Survey.

One of those—measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale—occurred just in the afternoon off the coast from Langlois, an unincorporated community of 135 people, a place formerly known for blue cheese until the factory burned down in the 1950s and never was. reconstructed.

The best way to understand Sunday’s earthquake, Blackman said, is to imagine a boiled egg that hasn’t been peeled yet. Heat from the Earth’s interior causes that crust to sever.

“The Earth has conveyor belts that constantly move parts of the Earth around,” he said. He said the Earth is made up of 12 main plates and many smaller plates.

Sunday’s earthquake occurred under the Juan de Fuca plate, a subduction that extends under the North American plate in the Cascadia subduction zone and continues to move. Earth is active in this area, Blackman said. Miles below the surface of new crust are added to the western side of the subduction zone, which is moving east and under the North American plate.

He said the process is moving slowly.

“In 20 million years,” he said, “everything will be gone.” “It’s just a huge problem with people feeling something.”

He said only one person told the USGS that they felt the Langlois earthquake.

“It happens all the time,” he said.

– Tom Holman Jr.; [email protected]; 503-221-8224; Tweet embed

