Pokemon GO: How to Beat Sierra (August 2021)





While the grunts of Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO rarely present much of a challenge, the same cannot be said for the leaders of the evil organization. When battling them, players are often required to bring their best Pokémon in hopes of taking on these powerful trainers.

Sierra is one of the leaders of the GO Rocket team that players can take on. Pokemon GO players who aren’t used to fighting challenges like this may find their team quickly wiped out without warning. However, it is possible for her and her team to be eliminated if the players know what to expect.

Sierra will always use the same Pokémon in the first party slot, but she has the choice between three different Pokémon in the second slot, plus three more Pokémon in the third slot. The only way to know which Pokemon to choose is to re-match them in the same battle encounter, which can only be done after losing to it and seeing what you’ve already sent.

Pokemon Sierra I – Sneasel

When starting a fight with Sierra, her first Pokemon will always be Sneasel. This Pokemon is a double type dark and ice type, which makes it vulnerable to fight, fairy, bug, steel, fire, and rock. However, he can also resist damage from Ghost, Ice, Dark, and Psychic movements.

Sneasel is the weakest Pokémon in Sierra, but some players may just want to banish it quickly to reduce any potential early damage. For this reason, the best Pokemon that can face Sneasel are:

Lucario – Abacus and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr – Dynamic counter and hole

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken – Counter and Focus Blast

Sirfetch’d – Combat & Close Combat

Pokemon Sierra II – Ampharos, Granbull, or Glykor

Moving on to the second Pokemon Sierra, this is where the challenge really begins and the proper counters start to pay off. All the Pokémon she can use here are fully developed and fully capable of eliminating many Pokémon on their own.

One of the first possibilities Sierra could send at this point is Ampharos. This pokemon is a pure electric type, making it weak only to ground type movements and resisting damage from steel, electric and flying movements. For this fight players are highly recommended to use:

Therian Landorus – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill – Mud slap and earthquake

Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Garchomp – Mud Shot & Earthquake

Rhyperior – slap slime and earthquake

The second possible Pokémon that players might actually have is Granbull, a pure Fairy-type Pokémon. Like other pure fairy types, Granbull is only weak for solid and poison type moves while resisting combat moves, bugs, darkness, and dragons. For this reason, some of the best Pokemon to use against Granbull are:

Ho-Oh – Hard Wing and Brave Bird

Galarian Slobro – Poison Bomb and Sludge Bomb

Drapion – Poison Bite and Sludge Bomb

Staraptor – Fast Attack & Brave Bird

Blaziken – Fire spin and blast

Finally, the last Pokemon that Sierra might use as her Pokemon is Gliscor. It is a dual Pokemon of the terrestrial and flying type, which makes it only weak to movements of ice and water. In addition, it resists damage from electric and combat moves, insects, poisons, and ground movements. Even with a few weaknesses, there are still Pokemon that can take advantage of them like:

Mamoswine – Snow Powder and Avalanche

Abomasnow – snow powder and weather ball (ice)

Mr. Reem – Ice Shard and Ice Punch

Piloswine – Stray Ice and Avalanche

Alolan Ninetales – Snow powder and weather ball (Ice)

Pokemon Sierra III – Houndoom, Kingdra or Drapion

Once players reach the final extension, they will need to give everything they have, no matter which Pokémon Sierra you use in their last Pokémon. All three potential Pokemon can quickly end the battle, so players need to make sure not to get confused.

The first possibility for the latest Pokemon Sierra is Houndoom. It is a Dark and Fire dual type Pokemon, so it is weak in fighting, land, rock and water moves. Meanwhile, it also resists damage from Steel, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Dark, Fire and Psychic moves. For this reason, the best Pokemon that can be used to remove it are:

Rambardos – Slap Down and Rock Slide

Kingler – Babel and Crabhammer

Therian Landorus – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Conkeldurr – Dynamic counter and hole

Kyogre – Waterfall & Water Pump

Another Pokémon that Sierra can finally use is the Water and Dragon double-type Pokémon, Kingdra. His writing makes him weak for the Fairy and Dragon type moves while also resisting the moves of steel, water, and fire. The best Pokémon to use against in this scenario is:

Granbull – charm and raw play

Garchomp – Dragon’s Tail and Earth Force

Kingdra – Breath of Dragon and Wrath

Togekiss – Glamor and dazzling glamor

Palkia – Dragon’s Tail and Draco Meteor

The last Pokémon that Sierra can use in battle is Drapion. It is a double Pokémon of the poison and dark type, which makes it weak only on ground-type moves. Drapion also benefits from resistance to Psychic, Ghost, Grass, Poison, and Darkness movements. With this in mind, the best counters for this are:

Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earth Force

Ho oh – burn and earthquake

Therian Landorus – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill – Mud slap and earthquake

Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS.

