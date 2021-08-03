NoCot acquires land to transport 2019 earthquake victims





Payment site transfer. North Cotabato Governor Nancy Katamco (second from left) on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) handed a check to Makilala Township Manager Manuel Lalaguna to pay for the plot that will be used as a resettlement site for earthquake victims from five municipal villages. Catamco thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for providing assistance of PhP10 million to the site for the 2019 earthquake victims in the city of Makilala. (Image credits to North Cotabato PIO)

Kidapuan Town – Residents of an earthquake-hit town in North Cotabato will soon have their homes in a resettlement site purchased with money from the national government.

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Katamko said Tuesday that the provincial government has acquired a 3.6-hectare plot of land for victims of the 2019 earthquake in Makilala town.

“The residents of Barangays Lakobe, Malapuan, Batu, Malongon, and neighboring communities, all victims of the 2019 earthquakes, are the primary beneficiaries of the project funded by the Php10 million assistance shared by the Office of the President,” she said.

Katamco said the lottery was obtained after a series of meetings with the owner, an assessment from concerned government agencies keeping the safety of residents in the area in mind, and ensuring that the Bureau of Mines and Earth Sciences issued the “green light” for the relocation project.

Catamco has admitted rejecting many of the proposed sites after they failed an assessment by MGB.

On Tuesday morning, Katamco handed a check to pay for the lot to Makilala Mayor Manuel Lalaguna that will be paid to the original landowner.

The engineer. Sonny Fontanella, Head of the Makilala Disaster Management Office, commended President Rodrigo Duterte for the financial assistance and Catamco for prioritizing the procurement of a resettlement site for displaced families in their area.

Maria Diaz, one of the beneficiaries of Barangay Malabuan, said she is grateful for the fulfillment of Catamco’s promise.

She also thanked the President for providing them with assistance.

In October 2019, a series of strong earthquakes hit North Cotabato province, the strongest of which recorded a magnitude of 6.6 with the epicenter being traced to Tulunan town adjacent to Makilala municipality.

The earthquake was also felt in other parts of Mindanao. (Palestinian National Authority)

