“The Great:” How could it affect the Central Coast?





Sophie Lincoln reports from KCBX.

It’s been more than 100 years since the 1906 earthquake that caused massive damage to San Francisco. Since then, Californians have long expected another ‘Big One’ to crash along the San Andreas Fault.

Based on seismic history and current data about the earthquake cycle, the next ‘Big One’ is widely expected to hit southern California.

Although the San Andreas Fault does not pass through San Luis Obispo County, it is close enough that a large-scale earthquake causes damage to San Luis Obispo and the Central Coast.

According to Cal Poly University geology professor John Gaspincik, because earthquakes do not follow a strict cycle, it is difficult to predict exactly when an earthquake will occur.

Ancient seismologists assumed that the next “larger” along the San Andreas Fault would have a magnitude of about 7 or 7.5, which is just below the 7.9 magnitude San Francisco earthquake of 1906, Jabincic said.

“It will continue to be a devastating event, in the southern part of the San Andreas Fault,” Jaspensik said.

Of course, local damage will depend on the epicenter. In the event of an earthquake in the Gulf region, the effects on the central coast would be smaller, but if it occurred in the central valley, the effects could be much greater.

Regarding the potential damage of this hypothetical earthquake, Cal Poly University geotechnical engineering professor Rob Moss said that ground damage, liquefaction and power outages are among the potential effects of such a large earthquake.

Liquefaction indicates that the solid ground becomes more fluid due to the stress caused by ground acceleration during an earthquake.

According to Moss, the Central Coast and California in general have strict building codes intended to prevent avalanches during an earthquake.

“In California, we have the best building codes in the world. And it’s twofold. You have to have building codes, and you have to have enforcement,” Moss said. , and then personal responsibility and reflection.”

Besides building codes, San Luis Obispo County has a contingency plan.

But, Scott Galbert, director of emergency services for San Luis Obispo County, said it would take about 72 hours for regional, federal and state assistance to arrive after the earthquake.

“Perhaps the most important thing is that citizens need to know that they may be on their own for up to three days and that they need to be prepared,” Galbert said.

Other actions the county has taken to prepare include identifying target risks and key infrastructure and making sure hospitals have generators back up.

Cal Poly also has its own Director of Emergency Management, Anthony Knight, who is responsible for planning, preparing, communicating, and responding to all risks that may affect the campus community.

“We need to do risk assessments and risk exposure assessments to identify the threats that we face here at Cal Poly, one of those threats being earthquake,” Knight said. “In California, it’s one of our main seasons – fires, floods, winds, earthquakes.”

Cal Poly has its own emergency operations plan, measures and preparation information can also be found online at Emergency.calpoly.edu

Knight advises preparing by stocking up on water and food because earthquakes can disrupt power and water lines.

To prepare your earthquake emergency kit, visit the San Luis Obispo County Preparedness Site.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcbx.org/post/big-one-how-could-it-affect-central-coast-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos