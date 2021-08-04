India’s first earthquake warning system ready for launch in Uttarakhand today | Dehradun news





Dehradun: The country’s first earthquake early warning system, similar to those in Japan, Mexico and the United States, will be launched in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. When an earthquake hits, phones will be alerted in areas where seismic waves are expected to arrive, giving people enough time to look for safe places. Earthquake early warning systems track earthquakes in real time. Even the slowest seismic waves travel at over 11,000 kilometers per hour, which means those far from the epicenter have seconds to respond. The early warning system gets an alert in those few seconds. The device in Uttarakhand will do the same, based on seismic data from 200 sensors across the main central thrust zone (a large geological fault in the Himalayas). “The sensors will transmit the signals in real time to the IIT-Roorkee console. There, the algorithm of the signals will analyze (how far the waves are expected to cut, and what areas of likely to hit, etc.). With IIT-Roorkee, developed the Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert app. “An alert will be generated and sent on the app if the earthquake is of magnitude 5.5 or more.” The app will notify people of the magnitude and origin of the earthquake, counting down the amount of time Once this time has expired, a red “I need help” button and a green “I am safe” button will be displayed. Based on this, first responders can plan rescue operations.” The system provides a delay from a few seconds to a minute, depending on the distance from the epicenter. Professor Kamal of IIT-Roorkee (who is known by his first name) said in the event of an earthquake in a hill area, for example, people in Dehradun would have 15 seconds to move. The government is also installing sirens for sound alerts, especially in densely populated urban enclaves. Uttarakhand is located in the most seismically active zones IV and V. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Uttarakhand in 1991, killing more than a thousand people. Another missile, with a magnitude of 6.8, hit Shamoli in 1999 and killed more than a hundred. However, it was the largest earthquake in the area in over 200 years, in 1803, and was estimated to have a magnitude of 7. “There hasn’t been an earthquake of this magnitude since. “It has caused damages even to Delhi, Mathura, Aligarh and Lucknow,” Rautella said. “Uttarakhand, therefore, faces a high seismic risk.”

