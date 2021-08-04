Reservoir filling, not earthquakes, cut our production by 30%, China’s largest water operations tell ‘Energyst’





The state-owned operator of two huge Chinese hydropower plants that affected 30% in generation during the April-June quarter told The Energyst that reservoir filling upstream, not seismic activity, caused significant, short-lived declines.

Without comment on July 15, China Yangtze Power Corporation announced to the London Stock Exchange that water flowing through the 120-mile-long Xiluodu Dam in the upper Yangtze was down 44% in the quarter.

This reservoir powers Xiluodu’s own turbines and at a dam in Xiangjiaba, fifty miles downstream. Rated at 13.86 gigawatts and 6.45 gigawatts respectively, the dams are only behind the Three Gorges complex in China in terms of generation capacity. In the world rankings, they are at number 3 and 9.

On May 21, the USGS recorded a 6.1-magnitude earthquake near the city of Daly, 280 miles from the reservoir, and close to the source of the Yangtze River in the geologically unstable foothills of the Himalayas.

Citing Nature and citing two Chinese seismologists well versed in the area’s geology, our story speculated that the May 21 earthquake near Dali had caused a reduction in water flow and power generation.

“The Energyst” immediately asked the China Yangtze Power Corporation about the reasons for the decrease in water flows, and what their preparations are to combat earthquakes.

Two weeks after we asked for clarification, the CYPC late last week provided a detailed response including information not included in its July 15 announcement to London Capital Markets.

For the Xiluodu Dam which is close to half in water flow, the CYPC offers two explanations:

“First, water flow into the reservoir was remarkably abundant in the same period last year, so the base of comparison is larger;

“Second, several new reservoirs were built and were in the process of holding in the upper reaches of the Xiluodu in the second quarter of 2021 reducing the water flow into the reservoir.”

The CYPC said the booking – or filling of reservoirs – around the new, unmarked dams was a one-time process. The statement indicated that generation levels are expected to quickly return to normal.

The company did not provide any other details about how many new dams in the upper Yangtze the reservoirs were filled, or the sizes and timelines needed to do so. he just said ;

“When the new reservoirs are operated normally, the volume of water in the upstream reservoirs will increase, which will help improve power generation in Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba..”.

“We operate and maintain these stations according to the concept of precise control, simple operation and accurate maintenance,” the operator continued.

“So far, the generation capacity of the Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba hydropower plants has always been kept at the normal level, and the specific power generation depends mainly on the flow of water.”

On seismic activity in the upper Yangtze River Basin – also known as Jinsha – the CYPC notes:

“In general, (a) an earthquake caused by a reservoir is caused by the weight of the water and infiltration. It always occurs within 5 to 10 kilometers (of) the reservoir. Any earthquake outside this range cannot be considered to be caused by the reservoir.”

Hundreds of thousands of dams exist all over the world, as CYPC asserts, only about 100 of them have experienced major reservoir earthquakes.

“In the past 12 months, we have analyzed data from the earthquake monitoring system created by the reservoir that the company has built.

“(We) concluded that the water pressure in the Xiangjiaba and Xiluodu Reservoir areas of the Jinsha River Basin increased due to the sequestration effect on the subsurface crust several kilometers deep.

“There is no major earthquake caused or caused by the reservoir tank.”

“Earthquakes (are) frequent and strong in the Jinsha River course,” CYPC admits. That’s why he says:

“The company invested a lot of money (sic) to build a reservoir-induced earthquake monitoring system covering the Xiangjiaba and Xiluodu reservoir areas…. This system(s) includes seismometrics, active fault and strong motion monitoring, dynamic groundwater monitoring, (and) a deformation monitoring network Crustal “.

The China Center for China agrees that “in recent years, several large earthquakes have occurred in southwest China.” “However, based on the analysis of the monitored data, the Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba hydropower projects are operating reliably and safely.”

Panorama of the Three Gorges Dam, China. Filmed on 07/26/2004 by Nowozin.

The CYPC statement cites the May 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake 200 miles from Xiluodu. She said a team of specialized seismologists who investigated the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD) concluded:

First, earthquakes do not produce levees. No major dam in the world has collapsed due to the earthquake. …Secondly, filling the dam puts pressure on the Earth’s surface … which could cause a small earthquake of less than 2 on the Richter scale around the reservoir area, but not a large earthquake.”

Dr Martin Welland, a Switzerland-based seismologist who chairs the ICOLD Committee on Seismic Aspects of Dam Design, endorsed the CYPC’s statement to “The Energyst”.

“A 6.1-magnitude earthquake located within 40 kilometers of a well-designed, well-built dam should not be a safety issue at all,” Welland wrote.

“However, transmission lines can be damaged by rockslides etc., which may lead to a temporary shutdown of power generation,”

Dr. Welland named Baihetan a new, recently constructed dam 150 miles from the Xiluodu River, with a reservoir of 18 cubic kilometers. Although he was not aware of the procedures for filling the new dam, Dr. Welland said his reservation could easily explain the reduced energy production at the two established dams.

