Earthquake hits Lower North Island overnight





A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 30 km west of Paraparaumu early this morning. Image / GeoNet

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Lower North Island during the night.

Thousands of people reported feeling the quake, which struck 30 km west of Paraparaumu, at a depth of 33 km, at 3.51 am, GeoNet reported.

Do you know more? Email us

The shaking was described as “light” and nearly 6,000 people reported feeling it – via the GeoNet website.

Of those substantive reports, six described it as “extreme”, four said it was “extreme” and 50 described it as “strong”.

People in the area – including in and around Wellington – described it as “short and sharp” and although it was officially recorded as a mild tremor, it was strong enough to wake people up in the middle of the night.

One woman wrote on Facebook: “Oh my God. I’ve never felt like this before. Scary.”

Another woman, Jane, from Paraparaumu, told Newstalk ZB: “It was as if a bus had crashed into the house.

“It was a real hit and then I shivered for a few seconds. In fact, I think I’m still shivering.”

A night tremor was felt across the lower North Island and up the South Island thanks to the M4.6 earthquake that occurred off the Paraparaumu coast.

The earthquake caused a slight shaking and we have received over 5,500 reports for iPad. See: https://t.co/24e7kXkgcf pic.twitter.com/nfFYzS27Kc

– GeoNet (@geonet) August 4, 2021

“No damage but lots of squeaks. It was an absolute hit, short and sharp. It was like being hit by a bus.”

Another ZB listener, Owen, felt the quake in Lower Hut and said it was a bit worrisome.

“It was a bit of a flicker and it actually woke me up. It was a bit alarming actually.”

Other people have reported receiving a notification on their mobile phone – a loud alarm – alerting them to an earthquake just before it strikes.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage yet.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/earthquake-hits-lower-north-island-overnight/BMPZTZGYZEWPZVYJCI54NOL5TA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos