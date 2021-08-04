State Assessment 8.2 Earthquake Damage on the Alaska Peninsula





Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – An interagency assessment team consisting of town and state officials was deployed to the area Monday by the Department of State’s Division of Emergency Management for Military and Veterans Affairs in the wake of last week’s 8.2 earthquake.

While the damage assessment team visited Perryville, Chinic Lagoon and Chinic Bay to assess the earthquake’s effects, they also met with local officials. Communities were relieved that there were no casualties and minimal damage from the earthquake.

The damage the team noticed was a few cracks in the drywall, some small cracks in the floor, and a slight shift in the homes. No damage to water, power generation or distribution has been identified.

The tsunami warning system, evacuation protocols, and evacuation shelters are discussed. The state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they will work closely with Lake and Peninsula Borough and local leaders to address areas for improvement in the event of future disasters.

The division’s director, Brian Fisher, thanked local and tribal leaders in the area for their calm and effective response to the earthquake and tsunami warning.

“We all feel lucky that the earthquake was deep and far enough away that there was no significant damage,” he said.

More News of the North Seward plans a parade to honor the hometown gold-medal swimmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacobi, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will receive a display in her honor.

Juneau Airport celebrates the birthday of the US Coast Guard

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – In celebration of the United States Coast Guard’s birthday today, Juneau International Airport hoists the Coast Guard flag on the airport’s flag pole array.

The rise of remote work in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Telecommuting or working from home is growing in popularity due to the pandemic across the country including Alaska.

USDA Continues Sales of Younger Old Growth Wood

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Tongas National Forest continues to provide sales of old-growth small and micro timber for the remainder of 2021 with the goal of supporting economic opportunities in a number of rural communities in Southeast Alaska.

New youth shelter opens in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – A new youth shelter has opened in Juneau serving up to six youth ages 10 to 18, and up to four youths ages 18 to 20 in additional on-site housing.

Tuesday’s COVID cases in June

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Juneau. Two non-residents. There are 67 active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Honoring the outgoing Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Jordan at the Assembly meeting

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Juneau Society opened its regular meeting Monday night with a tribute to retired Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove.

Aukeman Sprint Distance Triathlon on a Saturday track

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Aukman Triathlon is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the 750-meter swim in Lake Auke, transition to a 19k bike ride to the glacier and back, and finish to the go-and-run distance 5 km from the University of Alaska’s southeast campus to complete the sprint course.

The United States will review the oil and gas leasing program in the Alaskan refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Bureau of Land Management is moving forward with a new environmental review of oil and gas leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Senator Kiel expects the Fiscal Policy Working Group to be ready to make recommendations

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Senator Jesse Keel serves on the Fiscal Policy Working Group that makes recommendations to the Legislature for consideration when it convenes for its third special session on August 16.

State soldier and child rescued from the Kenai River near Depinter

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – An Alaskan Wildlife Service was patrolling the North Shore in Kenai Thursday evening when she noticed a child swarming the Kenai River.

State launches new crime advice app

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Department of Public Safety announced that it has launched a new app and texting tool to help residents view alerts and provide anonymous advice from their smartphone or computer.

