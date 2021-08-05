Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.8 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 89 km southeast of Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday, August 5, 2021 6:50 am (GMT +9)





5.8 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 10 km

Aug 4 21:53 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 3 minutes Aug 4 21:57: Data updates from GFZ4 are now being used Aug 21:58: Volume recalculated from 5.7 to 5.8. The epicenter was corrected by 1 km (0.6 mi) toward E.

Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 22:03

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

5.8 earthquake August 5 6:50 am (GMT +9)

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. local time near Taipei, Taipei City, Taiwan, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), according to preliminary data. earthquake site. At a shallow depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused serious damage, other than falling objects from shelves, broken windows, etc. In Yilan (population 94,200) located 59 km from the epicenter, Keelung (397,500 people) 76 km, Taipei (population 7,871,900) 89 km, Bansiao (543,300 people) 94 km, Daxi (84,500 people) 107 km , Hualien City (population 350,500) 109 km, Taoyuan City (population 402,000) 109 km, the earthquake must have felt a slight tremor. A weak tremor may have been felt in Hsinchu (Area 404100) located 138 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: August 4, 2021 21:50:47 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Thursday, August 5, 2021 6:50 am (GMT +9) Size: 5.8 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 24.7 °N / 122.33°E (Philippine Sea, Taiwan) Nearest volcano: Kueishantao (45 km/28 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 59 km (36 mi) east of Yilan (Population: 94,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 76 km (47 mi) SE from Keelung (population: 397,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 89 km (56 mi) ESE from Taipei (population: 7,871,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 mi) ESE from Banciao (Population: 543,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 107 km (66 mi) east of Daxi (population: 84,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 109 km (68 mi) northeast of Hualien City (population: 350,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 109 km (68 mi) ESE of Taoyuan City (population: 402,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 138 km (86 mi) east of Hsinchu (population: 404,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 160 km (100 mi) ENE of Puli (population: 86,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 310 km (192 mi) northeast of Kaohsiung City (Population: 1,519,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) west of Komi (pop: 1680) -> see n Irby earthquakes! 401 km (249 mi) east of Kinmen Island (population: 127,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 289 km (180 mi) ESE from Matsu Island (population: 4000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 27°C (81°F), Humidity: 84%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) From the southwest primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Rated released energy: 3.2 x 1013 Joules (8.78 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 7,558 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn more

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.810 km Taiwan Region GFZ unknownn / aTaiwan RegionVolcanoDiscovery 5.810 kmTAIWAN REGIONEMSC 5.610 km Taiwan: Near TaipeiRENASS 5.810 km53 Km E of Yilan, Taiwan USGS 5.714 km Taiwan Region GeoAu User Reports 5.712 km Taiwan Region BMKG

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Taipei (88.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec: Very big tremor! | 5 users found this interesting.

Taichung (181.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 sec: Awake from sleep with movement and objects wrestling together. | 4 users found this interesting.

Bali District, New Taipei City (107.1 km NW epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / slight rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 15-20 seconds: I could feel my bed shaking, building noises and windows moving. Then I had to prepare to go out if there was an emergency. I let go of feeling and hearing the movement and then it stopped after 15 or 20 seconds. There was a little kid then | 3 users found this interesting.

Norway / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 15-20 seconds: I was talking about my Taiwanese girlfriend said she was grounded | One user found this interesting.

Hotele / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s | One user found this interesting.

Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Epicenter 113.1 km NW) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Bansiao, New Taipei, Taipei (94.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Bansiao, New Taipei, Taipei (89.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Taipei (91.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 20-30 seconds

Near Bansiao, New Taipei, Taipei (83.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 20-30 sec

near Hsinchu, Taiwan (136.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Taipei / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Taipei, Da’an District (88.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds

Taimsui / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Asleep (93.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Taipei / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 30-60 seconds

Taipei / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10secs

Taipei / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

Taichung / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 20-30 seconds

Taipei / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 15-20 seconds

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 63 km2 (= 24 square miles) is a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 14 km (9 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify).

Aug 04, 2021 at 21:56pm UTC

| M 5.1 |

15 km (9.3 mi) deep

|

5 km (3 mi) distance

| EMSC | Detail Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this may take 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6353428/quake-felt-Aug-4-2021-Near-Hsinchu-Taiwan-Taiwan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos