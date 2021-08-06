Peabody rocked the second confirmed earthquake in two weeks – Boston 25 News





PEABODY, Massachusetts. – Panicked Peabody residents braced Wednesday night as the second confirmed earthquake in two weeks hit the North Shore.

After catching their breath, Stacey Doolin and Dale Houston hurried out of their home on Emerson Street to find their neighbors outside equally anxious and bewildered.

“There was this huge boom that shook the whole house,” Houston said.

“It honestly looks like something is trying to work its way out of the earth,” Doolin added.

But the tremor was not the first of its kind. Peabody residents have been reporting loud bangs and tremors for months.

John Ebel, a professor of geophysics at Boston College and a senior researcher at the Weston Observatory in British Columbia, said Wednesday night’s activity was recorded as a magnitude-1.2 earthquake.

He also identified another small earthquake shortly after midnight on July 25. No damage was reported from either incident.

“It’s a typical small earthquake in this part of the country,” Ebel said. “In New England, we pick up an earthquake, with a magnitude of 1 to 1.5, once or twice a month from somewhere in the area.”

Ebel explained that earthquakes occur in the region because as North America spreads away from Europe and Africa, the North American tectonic plate collides with the Pacific plate.

“So North America has fallen into a huge pressure movement,” Ebel said. This pressure causes them to compress and crack inside. And that’s why we have earthquakes in the New England area.”

But residents are curious as to why this happens in Peabody – and why more than once.

Ebel’s research involves earthquake swarms, or clusters of earthquakes in one location over a short period of time. Ebel said it’s possible that Peabody has a swarm.

“I’m worried they’re going to keep happening,” Doolin said. “It’s very scary when it happens.”

While it is impossible to predict whether a larger seismic event is on the horizon, as some residents fear, Ebel says it is unlikely.

“Most of the time when we have a small earthquake, nothing big follows. It’s not followed by an earthquake big enough to cause damage,” he said.

In February, police used drones and K-9s to investigate what Peabody residents believe were explosions nearby. Houston said the event shook his home with greater and higher force than confirmed earthquakes. However, the police did not discover the cause, and no significant seismic activity was detected.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates as more information is available.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

© Cox Media Group 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/peabody-rattled-by-second-confirmed-earthquake-two-weeks/CZ4OZFGK6BFY3DSEJYCHO4XPSE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos