Criticism of the bureaucracy: Supreme Committee orders to make earthquake-damaged schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa functional – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, Thursday, ordered earthquake-damaged schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to operate within six months and summoned the head of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERA) on the following date.

A panel of two judges, chaired by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and including Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard on its own regarding the lack of infrastructure in the earthquake-devastated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools.

The court rejected the Kimberley government’s request to grant one year to rebuild the schools.

The Chief Justice questioned why schools in Khyber Pakhtunam could not be reconstructed despite receiving billions of rupees.

He noted that education appears to be the lowest priority of the regional government.

Accordingly, Attorney General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the literacy rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very high.

The Chief Justice stated how high the literacy rate can be, when schools are not being rebuilt.

He said 16 years have passed but schools still cannot be reconstructed in the earthquake-affected areas, adding that billions of rupees have been allocated, but no result has been reached.

He said that although schools have been reconstructed in some earthquake-affected areas, they are still out of order.

The AG KP informed that rehabilitation of the earthquake-damaged areas was the responsibility of ERRA. He said the Kimberley government granted control of those areas in 2020.

The Chief Justice noted that it is not a good idea to shift the burden of lack of facilities in schools to IRA.

The chief justice said the whole mess is for the money, adding that the KP bureaucracy is ineffective as officers remain sitting in A/C rooms doing nothing.

He added that if the bureaucracy cannot function, they should go home.

Judge Gulzar said the KP Department of Education should be ashamed of its inability to operate schools, adding that children in earthquake-affected areas have been denied education for the past 16 years.

He asked AG KP to look at the homes of the Governor, Cabinet, and Officers, and noted that the bureaucrats believed that huge money had been allocated to them.

The court directed the Kimberley government to submit a progress report within one month, and adjourned the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

