A 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes the northeastern coast





By Shelley Chan / Staff Reporter

The Central Meteorological Bureau (CWB) said a 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the northeastern coast of Taiwan at 5:50 a.m. yesterday.

She added that 4 to 5 aftershocks could occur over the next two weeks.

The epicenter was 70.1 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall and occurred at a focal depth of 16.7 kilometers, the bureau said.

Photo courtesy of the Central Bureau of Meteorology

It added that three aftershocks with magnitudes of 4.5, 4.3 and 5.2 followed the main earthquake within six minutes.

Bureau data showed that the greatest intensity from the main earthquake was level 4 in Yilan, while level 3 was recorded in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung and Keelung, as well as in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin and Hualien counties. .

Yesterday’s earthquake is the third this year with a magnitude exceeding 6, Wu Xinfu, deputy director of the CWB Center for Seismology, said at a press conference, adding that the other two earthquakes occurred on February 7 and April 18, both with a magnitude of 6.2.

He said yesterday’s earthquake was caused by the expansion of the Ryukyu island arc, the effect of the subsidence of the Philippine sea plate under the Eurasian plate.

The epicenter was in the Okinawa Basin, which is part of the northeast seismic belt, Wu said, adding that 70 percent of all earthquakes affecting Taiwan occur in that region.

On average, two to three earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater occur in Taiwan annually, Wu said.

With 4 to 5 degree aftershocks likely to occur over the next two weeks, residents in mountainous areas should beware of mudflows and landslides that can occur, especially after periods of heavy rain.

Asked if earthquakes hit more than usual this year, Wu said that the occurrence of earthquakes over the past few years has been in the normal range, with the exception of Hualien City, where the tremors have struck increasingly since a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in 2018.

However, the earthquake that caused tremors in Hualien City from April to last month may give people the impression that there are more earthquakes this year, he said.

“The epicenters of the Hualien earthquakes were in the nation’s eastern seismic belt. Subsidence of the Philippine Sea Plate under the Eurasian Plate caused a series of very shallow earthquakes in the town of Shufong [壽豐]Wu said, adding that Shufong lies in a geologically fragmented region.

