The biblical earthquake that shook Jerusalem 2,800 years ago occurred when experts revealed a ‘layer of destruction’ in ruins





Archaeologists have discovered a “layer of destruction” that proves the biblical earthquake 2,800 years ago in Jerusalem.

The Old Testament books of Amos and Zechariah detail the tremor in Israel – but there is no evidence that it shook the capital.

The remains finally corroborate the accounts found in the sayings of Amos and Zechariah in the Old Testament Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority

The team uncovered pottery fragments they were able to collect againCredit: Israel Antiquities Authority

Now, excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in the City of David National Park have revealed the debris of collapsed walls, broken pottery and other bits of history beneath the surface.

The team also recovered oil lamps, storage jugs, cooking equipment and small tables, and collected some of the remains.

With artifacts found deep within the excavation site, researchers believe that locals built over the ruins in the aftermath of the earthquake – which has preserved evidence of the event beneath.

Experts believe that because there is no evidence of an ancient invasion or fire, the ruins must have been damaged by the earthquake that struck the country during the 8th century BC.

Excavations have revealed a series of artifacts including pottery, oil lamps and even coffee tablesCredit: Israel Antiquities Authority

A biblical passage from the book of Amos discusses the earthquake first, where he says: “The words of Amos, the herdsman of Tekoa, who prophesied about Israel in the reigns of the kings Uzziah of Judah and Jeroboam the son of Joash of Israel, two years before the earthquake.”

And there is a second paragraph, more than two centuries later, in the Book of Zechariah that says: “And the valley shall be closed in the hills, because the valley of the hills will only reach Azal, and its master as it stopped. As a result of the earthquake in the days of Uzziah, king of Judah.”

The discussion of earthquake in the Bible some 200 years later shows the lasting impact of the natural phenomenon and finally confirms the doubts of historians.

Similar evidence of the earthquake was found during other excavations in the surrounding areas, but this discovery proves that it hit Jerusalem.

The directors of excavation at the Israel Antiquities Authority Dr. Joe Ozil and Ortal Khalaf said about the findings: “When we excavated in the Temple and discovered a layer of destruction from the eighth century B.C., we were very surprised, because we know that Jerusalem continued to exist successively until the destruction of Babylon which occurred about 200 years later. .

“We asked ourselves what could have caused that tragic layer of destruction that we have discovered.

“When examining the results of the excavations, we tried to verify whether there was a reference to it in the biblical text,” they continued in a statement.

“Interestingly, the earthquake that appears in the Bible, in the books of Amos and Zechariah, occurred at the time when the building we had excavated collapsed in the City of David.”

Archaeologists compared the site to other areas where they found similar traces of “making contact” and determined that “this is not a single event but something more widespread”.

Previous excavations throughout Israel and teams excavating the bottom of the Dead Sea have also helped corroborate the biblical narrative.

The directors of the excavation at the Antiquities Authority, Dr. Joe Uziel and Ortal Khalaf, led the excavationsCredit: Israel Antiquities Authority

The team uncovered pottery fragments they were able to collect againCredit: Israel Antiquities Authority

