3.5 magnitude Hemet earthquake rattles – KCAL9 & CBS2 News, Sports & Weather





13-year-old gunman shot by police in confrontation at San Bernardino cemetery A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon after he pointed a gun at police during a standoff at a San Bernardino cemetery. Jeff Petrolis reports.

8 minutes ago

Training Camp Underway for Chargers Chargers fans can watch the team train in person during the bootcamp in Costa Mesa. Tina Patel reports.

49 minutes ago

Fontana Unified School District students return to class Friday for personalized learning Students at Fontana Unified School District return to class on Friday. A new neighborhood program will provide meals to students for free. Kara Finstrom reports.

1 hour ago

Chargers LUX – Giorgio Armani Official Style PartnerChargers LUX collaborates with Giorgio Armani … The two sides of this new relationship of style and football Chargers work behind the scenes Austin Eckler and Cornerback Michael Davis. We have Chris Hayre tell us the story.

7 hours ago

The night market at 26th Street in Lincoln Heights closed The location of the unofficial, crowded night market in Lincoln Heights was closed to the public Thursday by Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office after neighborhood complaints about illegal activity, public defecation, noise and traffic.

9 hours ago

Local comedian Tony Baker shared memories of his son, Siren Baker, killed in an alleged street crash with two friends Three young men were killed and two others seriously injured in a multi-car wreck in Burbank late Tuesday night, investigators believe was caused by the street. a race.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Newsom fires up again a day after Republicans beat him up in the debate. Gavin Newsom, who is facing an impeachment election, hits back at critics. Tom reports I waited.

10 hours ago

Pasadena School Board Debates Over Vaccine Authorization Parents and teachers have expressed concerns about mandatory vaccinations before returning to school.

11 hours ago

Britney Spears’ attorney looks to accelerate efforts to remove singer’s father as governor

13 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (released August 5 p.m.) Here’s the latest local news and weather headlines. It is updated twice daily.

13 hours ago

Los Angeles Supreme Court will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 The Los Angeles County Supreme Court announced Thursday that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 once the vaccine receives final government approval.

13 hours ago

Five arrested after wild chase ends with car crashing into pole, Flipping OverFive was arrested Thursday after a suspect in the chase crashed into a service pole and flipped over a street in Silver Lake.

13 hours ago

Back to School: Vaccines and Testing As the Pasadena Unified School District prepares to bring students back into the classroom, there is an ongoing debate about whether vaccinations should be mandatory for everyone’s return. We have Joe Benedict.

13 hours ago

New order mandates COVID vaccinations for California health care workers A new order requires all health care workers across California to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Orange County wife pleads for public vaccination after husband dies of COVID An Orange County woman pleads with the public to get vaccinated after her otherwise healthy husband died of COVID-19.

15 hours ago

The indictment of the accused, Joseph Jimenez, of shooting at the Corona theater in Corona, Thursday, was postponed, on charges of killing two young men in a cinema in Corona last week.

15 hours ago

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she has cut ties with people who have not been vaccinated, actress Jennifer Aniston said she has cut ties with people in her life who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

17 hours ago

19 hours ago

The man accused of killing two young men in a movie theater in Corona last week is scheduled to go on trial Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court. Tina Patel reports.

20 hours ago

The White House is looking to take a more aggressive response to delta merging: The rapid increase in cases of delta variants prompted a new response from the White House.

20 hours ago

Los Angeles City Council to consider requiring proof of COVID vaccination for entry to restaurants, retailers, gyms and entertainment venues Two Los Angeles City Council members have introduced a motion requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter certain indoor public places. Kara Finstrom reports.

20 hours ago

Woman walking around with her dog sexually assaulted in Redondo Beach, Good Samaritan holding suspect A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking her dog at Redondo Beach Monday night. Jeff Petrolis reports.

20 hours ago

