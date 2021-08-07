Utah tribal leaders stress importance of networking at annual summit





(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Christian Parish takes gun, better known as Supaman, performs a fancy dance at the start of the 15th annual Native American Governor’s Summit held on the University of Utah Valley campus on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Orem • In a year filled with wildfires, windstorms, earthquakes, droughts, and the coronavirus pandemic, Dustin Jansen saw what could happen when leaders of the state and the eight Utah tribes communicate and work together.

Jansen, director of the Utah Division of Indian Affairs, told a group at the University of Utah Valley Friday how he and others loaded hundreds of sheep for delivery to the Navajo Nation last year. This was part of the Utah Farm Bureau’s Farmers Feeding Utah program, which was created to help farmers and ranchers who found themselves with too much food and not enough customers to buy it.

After a historic windstorm destroyed thousands of trees in September, dozens of trucks collected rubble in and around Salt Lake County to bring people in need of firewood, rather than chopping it all up and sending it to a landfill.

After that, Janssen said, masks, gloves and vaccines were distributed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to Janssen, cooperation between state and tribal leaders is not always easy and requires work. But honest, open conversations are important, Jansen told people gathered Friday at the 15th annual Native American Governor’s Summit in Orem, hosted by the Utah tribe in the Uinta and Ouray reservation.

“We as residents, [and] “We, as one of the tribes that have inhabited this region from time immemorial, need to learn how to actually work together,” said Shaun Chabus, Chairman of the Business Committee of the Ute Indian Tribe.

“Like a family relationship, sometimes it’s dysfunctional,” Chabus said. “You don’t always agree with things.”

Still, he said, “It’s very important that we have communication.”

On Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox met with tribal leaders for a candid conversation about their priorities and concerns, Janssen said. Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson informed the crowd that she plans to visit all eight tribes.

“Governor Cox and I are committed to working together,” Henderson said. “We are committed to understanding things that have happened in the past and to discovering constructive and good ways to move forward in the future.”

As a tribal leader in Utah, Chabus said he wanted to remind people, “We’re not going anywhere. …This is our home.”

“We, as the Indian Ooti tribe, will always do what we can to protect ourselves and to protect our people,” he added.

Chapoose encouraged attendees to continue to take safety precautions during COVID-19 – even when people are vaccinated.

“History tells us when … disease strikes and there are no immunities, the population ceases to exist,” he said. “Native Americans are a good example of that.”

The pandemic “has shown us all that no matter who you are, where you live, what you think, what you have, or what you don’t have, we are all susceptible,” Chabus said. “We’re all in the whims of it.”

The day-long summit – which included sessions on the healing power of traditional music, the Indian Child Welfare Act and the role of the family in Native American culture – began with music played by Hillcreek Singers of Fort Duchesne of the Northern Ute tribe. Ute’s Elder Larry Sesbosch also performed on Ute’s creation story.

Subaman, a Native American dancer and hip-hop artist who lives on the Crowe Preserve in Montana, invited a handful of attendees to help him compose a song through beatboxing and various sounds, after he performed a dance dedicated to lost and murdered Indigenous women. girls. He also encouraged people to “make your own destiny”.

“You have to take action for your situation in life,” he said.

Jansen gave a blanket to former Governor Gary Herbert, in honor of his work creating the summit, which is now in its 15th year. Emotional Herbert said he “let it down” as he carried the blanket around.

“I have an adopted brother who is a purebred Navajo,” Herbert said. “And growing up with him, I might have had a better appreciation of some of the challenges that Native Americans face, for a variety of reasons, and I thought, ‘We can do better. “

He said the summit had begun to bring people together for honest and loving conversations, and there was more work to be done.

