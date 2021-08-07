How to prepare for wildfires in Southern California





The Great Plains have hurricanes. The Southeast has hurricanes. And California has earthquakes and wildfires.

More than 4 million acres were burned last year in the state’s worst bushfire season yet. So far in 2021, Northern California has faced the brunt of wildfires. But Southern California is approaching the time of year when Santa Ana winds can cause fires.

Drought, climate change and more people moving into wildfire-prone areas will contribute to the 2021 fire season, said Eric Scott, a media officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Here are a few things Southern Californians should do right now, before you smell smoke or see flames.

“Preparation is really the name of the game,” said Robert Garcia, chief of the Los Angeles National Wildfires.

before a huge fire

Finances: Make sure your fire insurance policy is up-to-date, said Michelle Steinberg, director of the wildfire division at the National Fire Protection Assn. Documenting items in your home with a mobile phone camera is a great way to keep track of your valuables in case you have to file a claim. Also check to see what your policy covers in case you have to move out of your home for a while. Some policies cover hotel accommodation.

Keeping cash in small bills on hand can help you avoid problems if the power grid goes down and you’re unable to use ATMs or credit cards, said Barbara Mariscal, senior disaster program manager for the American Red Cross in the Los Angeles area.

the news

You should keep copies of important documents, including your rental contract and insurance policy, in your emergency supplies. Other documents, such as your ID card and medical insurance information, should also be on hand.

Go bag: Supplies should be checked and rotated every year, Mariscal said. Similar to what you should have on hand for an earthquake, your bushfire bag should have enough supplies for each member of your household for three to five days.

Food, water, clothing, medicine and amenities should be ready when it is time to evacuate. Wildfire items to have in your go-to bag include the N-95 mask, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Mariscal said the N-95 mask provides the best smoke protection; Other masks that are worn to protect against COVID-19 are not effective. Long protective clothing helps keep your skin safe if you encounter embers from a fire.

Action plan: Mariscal said having a plan A, B, and C of how to get out of the area if you are asked to evacuate is critical. The routes you normally take may be blocked by emergency responders or the fire itself. A well-rehearsed and memorized evacuation plan can help ensure the safety of you and your family.

Emergency contacts and designated meeting places outside the fire area must be identified in advance. This way, everyone knows where to go and who to call once they are out of immediate danger.

Find out where your emergency evacuation sites will be by following local authorities on social media, calling 211 or bookmarking the county’s website. Mariscal said that in the past year, people have been sent to hotels due to concerns about COVID-19. This year, the Red Cross expects mass evacuation sites to return, but in disguise and distancing.

Work plans should take into account work and school schedules. Find out what your child’s school plan is, and keep that in mind. Also consider your commute. It’s always a good idea to have extra supplies in your car, but if you’re driving long or working in a wildfire-prone area, you may want to pack some extra supplies in case you get caught in the middle of a wildfire.

At home: Think of your home as having three zones around it, each of which can be modified to reduce the risk of a wildfire approaching.

The first zone includes anything within 5 feet of the structure. Things to avoid in this area include vegetation and wood, such as an untreated roof or a pile of firewood. The second zone is between 5 and 30 feet from the structure. Tall trees should be kept at least 10 feet from your structures, and ground covers should be maintained. Follow local regulations and recommendations for brush cleaning. Mariscal said to contact the local fire authority to find out more. The third zone is up to 100 feet from your structure. Vegetation should be well spaced and maintained.

For more details, see the LA Times guide to insulating your home from fire.

Small and big changes can make your home more resilient, such as adjusting your home for an earthquake. Low-cost renovations such as covering any vents on your roof or installing non-combustible gutter covers can ensure that embers do not contain anything igniting.

Multi-pane windows and squiggly weather around doorways can help keep smoke and ash out of your home. Windows with at least one pane of tempered glass are less likely to break in high heat conditions.

It will also help to keep rain gutters clear of debris.

During forest fires

On average, Mariscal said, you only have two minutes to get out of your home after you’ve ordered an eviction.

The fast-moving Santa Ana winds can quickly change the course of a wildfire.

“We’d like to park a firetruck in every driveway, which isn’t possible,” Scott said. “So the public has to be prepared.”

There is a difference between an eviction warning and an eviction order, Mariscal said. If a warning is issued, be prepared. If an order is issued, move on.

Scott said evacuation orders are informed by past fire data, current temperature, wind direction and other factors. They don’t come lightly, and they are released with a purpose.

For Angelenos, there are several ways you can receive warnings and evacuation orders.

The Red Cross Emergency Alert app allows you to keep track of information about severe weather and hazards in the areas where you and your loved ones live. Like its earthquake counterpart, this app also contains supplemental information on how to prepare for wildfires and the locations of Red Cross shelters.Alert LA County: Register your phone number or email to receive alerts about emergencies or disasters across the county from the Sheriff’s Department. This system is used to issue shelter-in-place and evacuation messages. This resource is adaptive and available in multiple languages. Register on the county’s website. Los Angeles Notice: Receive messages regarding public health notices, evacuation orders, and early warnings for the City of Los Angeles by phone, email, and text message. Register on the city’s website. Nickel: Register to receive texts and phone calls from local law enforcement agencies for specific areas throughout Los Angeles County. Mariscal recommended following local authorities and news sources on social media to stay informed.

Whether you’re the most prepared person in Los Angeles or not at all – remember the Six when it’s time to evacuate.

People and pets: Ensure that all members of your household, including children, the elderly and the disabled, are outside safely. This also includes members of your family with fur, feathers, and fins. For more information on pet safety, check out How to Prepare Your Pet for an Earthquake. Important papers, phone numbers, and documents: Copies of all of these should already be in your carry-on, but if they aren’t – or if you have a chance to get the originals, make sure you get things like your lease, and a medical card Insurance and emergency contact list. Prescriptions, vitamins and eyeglasses: A three-to-five-day supply of medication should already be set aside in an emergency – if you can. The glasses should be kept where they are easily accessible or an extra pair should be stowed in your bag. Irreplaceable photos and mementos: Your first instinct may be to search for precious memories, and that’s okay. Be aware of how these items are stored or displayed. Don’t want to lose those photos of Grandma? Keep it in an album or manila envelope that can be easily grabbed. PCs and hard drives: Make sure you regularly back up important data to an external hard drive or to the cloud. And keep a protective bag to carry your laptop. Plastic (credit cards, ATM cards) and cash: After you order a pizza, you may want to toss your card on the dining room table. not do. Keep the sources of payment together in your wallet, and make sure you have easy access to the wallet when it’s time to vacate. Evacuation do’s and don’ts

In high-stress situations, it is easy to make mistakes. Steinberg said there are some things you should do if you have time — and some things you definitely shouldn’t.

Do: If you’re able to steal a few extra moments, make sure you close the windows, pet doors, and fireplace grill.

Do: Moving flammable furniture like curtains and sofas away from windows and turning off the gas in your home, according to Cal Fire, are other things you can do if you have time.

Don’t: One thing you shouldn’t do is try to fight a fire on your own. Pictures of people pulling a water hose in their garden and wetting their homes may seem heroic, but LAFD’s Scott said that “a small garden hose won’t make a difference whether or not your house burns down.”

When it comes to fighting wildfires, leave it to the professionals.

“You give the defense, we will give you the attack,” Scott said.

After a huge fire

Once the danger has passed, get ready to assess any damage.

Watching flames engulf large swathes of the state on TV is no easy feat, especially if your house is in the way of a fire. But Steinberg urges you to be patient.

The authorities will tell you everything to go home once it is safe and the risk of fire is no longer imminent. Stay up-to-date on current conditions using social media and through alert systems in your area.

House Assessment: Some residents may return home safely, while others may have to sort out the rubble and ashes. Regardless of the condition of your home, document it. Take photos, videos and notes. “If you don’t document it, there is no evidence,” Mariscal said. Documentation is key to successfully filing an insurance claim and, in some cases, receiving state and federal aid.

Be aware of the risks: Although wildfires may have passed, smoke, ash, damage and energy loss all pose risks to your health and safety. Learn how to properly remove ash from your roof and gutters so it isn’t circulated through your home by air conditioners. Installing or making your own air filter can also help prevent smoke from irritating your lungs.

Damaged gas lines require immediate attention. Call your gas company.

Energy loss is common during wildfires. Steinberg recommends eliminating all perishable foods in your refrigerator if you’ve been out for any length of time and have a power outage.

more information

It’s important to remember that no matter how luxurious your bag is or how much vegetation outside your home is trimmed, there is a lot you can do.

“For the rest of your life, you will feel like you could have done more, but at least you did more than nothing,” Steinberg said.

Here are some websites with more information about bushfire preparedness:

