What now for the Ennahda movement after Tunisia’s political “earthquake”?

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s move to dismiss the government and dissolve parliament two weeks ago sparked what experts described as an existential crisis for his rival, the Islamist-inspired Ennahda party.

Despite remaining the most influential party in the decade following the North African country’s revolution, Ennahda had already torn internal divisions before last month’s “earthquake”.

So can she survive, and how?

– How did July 25 affect the Renaissance? –

Ennahda was founded four decades ago by Rashid Ghannouchi, who has remained at its helm ever since despite years of exile under the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

After the downfall of Ben Ali in Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, Ennahda returned to politics and has since become part of every parliamentary coalition supporting the country’s short-lived series of governments.

Ennahda is the country’s most organized party and the largest bloc in the highly fragmented 217-seat legislature, which Ghannouchi also chairs.

But since 2014, the party’s vote share has fallen.

In the elections held two years ago, it lost 36 of its 89 seats.

In all, since Tunisia’s first democratic elections in 2011, it has lost over a million votes nationwide.

The party has also seen internal divisions in recent years, with younger members demanding leadership changes, including the replacement of the 80-year-old Ghannouchi.

These divisions came into the spotlight when Saied, a staunch critic of the party system, on July 25 fired the Ennahda-backed government and suspended parliament.

After months of public anger over the government’s mishandling of Tunisia’s dire economic and health crises, Said’s move was a severe blow to Ennahda.

Some party members have since accused his leadership of endangering his existence through their lack of political vision.

Analyst and history professor Abdellatif Hannachi said Ennahda was weakened by the “earthquake”, which deepened “internal divisions between Ghannouchi’s supporters and those who call for him to leave.”

Some Tunisians opposed to Ennahda have expressed optimism that Said’s moves will mark the end of the party, a rare example of a Muslim Brotherhood-inspired political movement that has reached – and remains – in power in a democracy.

Many within the party, which suffered decades of repression under Ben Ali, fear a campaign of mass arrests or a complete ban.

But analyst Mohamed Sahbi Khalfaoui said Ennahda’s “popular base” could help prevent its demise.

“It will be difficult to completely exclude her from the political scene,” he told AFP.

– Can the party come back? –

Hanachi said that Ennahda has certain strengths that mean it is too early to write it off now.

He said she has the experience and “the ability to adapt and absorb crises, because she is organized and organized.”

The party has repeatedly proven its ability to maneuver out of difficult places.

In 2013, Ennahda faced accusations of being linked to the assassination of two prominent left-wing activists, and joined in a historic national dialogue.

The following year, she secured her political survival by forming a coalition with the ostensibly secular Nidaa Tounes party.

In 2019, it took a similar step in alliance with the Qalb Tounes party led by businessman Nabil Karoui.

Since Said’s sudden announcement on 25 July, which Ennahda initially condemned as a “coup against the revolution and the constitution,” the party’s rhetoric has changed dramatically.

On Thursday, its board of directors acknowledged the need for a “deep internal self-criticism of its policies” and said it understood “the growing popular anger, especially among young people, as a result of the economic and social failure” a decade after the revolution.

Hanachi said that Al-Nahda was “bending to weather the storm.”

Saeed ruled out any change in his movements.

“What happened with the president showed Ennahda in a state of great weakness,” Khalfaoui said.

“Unlike the past, he no longer holds the reins of (Tunisian) politics.”

What about Ghannouchi? –

The Ennahda leader, who wanted to create a “Muslim democratic” party, remains a major figure in political Islam in the only country whose democracy has survived a decade of Arab Spring uprisings.

Some Ennahda members credit him with the party’s re-emergence on the political scene since 2011 and its key role in the country’s negotiated democratic transition.

For others, the elderly leader exercises his tyrannical grip on the party, saying it has become his personal fiefdom.

Ennahda’s eleventh congress, which was scheduled to take place in 2020 to elect a new leader, has been postponed to later this year amid sharp disagreements over Ghannouchi’s fate.

Hannachi said the leader, who has already exceeded the maximum allowed for his mandate, is “now seen as a burden by Ennahda and its leadership.”

Some want to take him down in order to save the party.

“His future as a political player…is over,” Khalfaoui said.

It remains to be seen whether the party he founded can revive itself without him.

