More tremors continue to shake Goma months after the eruption of the volcano





Two months after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that affected the city of Goma and surrounding areas, people felt a quake of 4 on the Richter scale again on Thursday.

The latest earthquake has caused panic among the residents of Goma who are still recovering from the latest incident.

Goma has recorded more than 100 tremors in recent months although the intensity of the magnitude has decreased significantly over time.

“This earthquake scared us again. It lasted about two minutes, and we were already preparing with the whole family to see where to go for cover,” a resident told Africa News.

Another resident revealed, “We also felt this earthquake, and we were very scared. We were already preparing ourselves, waiting for the authorities to ask us to evacuate the city again. This new earthquake scared us again.”

According to volcanologists, the earthquakes were caused by tectonic plates seeking to restore their balance after recent eruptions.

On the evening of the same Thursday, the Goma Volcanic Observatory reassured the citizens and called for calm before determining that the tremor felt in the city had nothing to do with the volcanic activity of Nziragongo and Nzamulagera.

“We are following the situation closely, which is why we issued this statement to reassure the residents and tell them that this is a tectonic earthquake and not of volcanic origin. With the volcano, at the moment, we have no concerns that people have to live with these earthquakes,” said Honore Chirapara, researcher at OVG. And the volcano, but they should be vigilant.”

Last May, at least thirty-two (32) people died during and after the lava flow from the Nyiragongo volcano that devastated areas north of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

More questions are still being asked about the readiness and ability to convey early warnings before another incident occurs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.africanews.com/2021/08/07/more-tremors-continue-to-shake-goma-months-after-vocanic-eruption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos