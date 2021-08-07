Manhattan Beach Fire Station #2 will be rebuilt – Daily Breeze





The Manhattan Beach City Council this week approved construction bids for a new Fire Station 2, putting $2 million into its general fund in federal COVID-19 relief grant money for use at the facility.

Construction could begin as soon as possible in October, and if all goes as expected, firefighters should move to the new station in July 2023, city staff said during a presentation at this week’s council meeting. The city council began the process of replacing the project in 2017 and the current board approved the plans in March.

Fire Station 2 was built in 1954, and the city in 2017 acquired an architectural consultancy firm to study the facility, according to the task force’s report, which found that the existing structure could collapse if an earthquake or other natural disaster occurred. The crew report said it would be more expensive to maintain the existing building, 1400 Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

The new station will go in the same location as the current station.

Monet Construction Inc. will The facility will be built for $7.5 million, and Griffin Structures Inc. Inspect and manage construction for $850,000, and Leighton Consulting Inc. Conducting geotechnical testing and materials for $51,000, Westnet will install alert systems worth up to $147,000.

The city will use either $1.4 million or $2 million from the Local Coronavirus Financial Recovery Fund grant for the new building. Construction will cost $9.7 million in total.

The money from the Recovery Fund, which stems from the US bailout bill adopted by President Joe Biden in March, is intended to help states and cities across the country in an effort to support local economies and public initiatives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, Manhattan Beach has received half, or $4.2 million, of its funding; The other half will come in July 2022.

Recovery funds, according to the US Treasury, can be used to build and maintain public safety infrastructure, as well as public safety services.

Manhattan Beach has not yet decided whether the $2 million in grant money transferred to the city’s general fund will go to the project. The city will wait for a decision until it hears residents’ input about whether a second temporary fire station should be built during construction of the new permanent facility or house all of the city’s firefighters at Fire Station #1, at 15th Street and Valley Drive.

The temporary stop will be next to Begg Pool in Polliwog Park, half a mile from Fire Station #2.

Evicting the temporary station will save the city $600,000, thus using $1.4 million in ARPA funds instead of $2 million. Moving all firefighters to Fire Station #1 will also reduce construction time from 21 months to 14 months.

Working out of only Station 1 could delay response times by one minute to the eastern and southeastern areas of the city, Fire Department Chief Mike Lang said during a council meeting Tuesday, Aug.

A poll on the city’s website allows residents to provide feedback until noon on Monday, August 16.

The board will discuss the options at a meeting on Tuesday, August 24th.

