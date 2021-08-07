Caring about the world around you





(Image via PreparedBC)

We live in an interesting time.

Obviously, I can say that with pure irony, every syllable of “in-ter-es-ting” exudes drops of concentrated Coca-crapola sweat. We live more precisely at the time of waking nightmares.

But at the same time, we have a much better understanding of the challenges around us than ever before.

We no longer fight the ravages of pestilence by draining our moods, or fight wildfires by sacrificing goats.

Well, unless you belong to certain internet groups, I guess. But my point is: When I say “we live in interesting times,” I really mean that I, personally, have paid more attention to the dangers around me and how to deal with them.

That includes controlling that I live in a city that will one day be wiped out by the wrath of the planet moving under our feet.

Yes, if you didn’t already know, Victoria is in a very dangerous earthquake zone. How serious? Like Glow left sitting on a trampoline tuned to an amazing bass line from serious Daft Punk.

But what really worries me isn’t the odd ‘shake and pick’ (a slang for calming our nerves after the earthquake). It’s a so-called “magnitude” earthquake which, geologically speaking, is due to happen any day now.

The promised earthquake, caused by the Juan de Fuca plate smashing under the North American continental plate, is expected to destroy the capital of British Columbia. Most old buildings – and yes, there are a lot of them – are expected to collapse completely. It is said that some modern structures are built to better rules and standards (wood ways, literally) and should be better off.

It may not happen before I die. But that possibility looms large in the background, out of sight but certainly not out of mind.

So, because I’m interested in this, I started trying to put together a seismology kit.

British Columbia has an extensive list on this:

Non-Perishable Food: Three-day supply to at least one week, with manual can opener Water: four liters per person, per day for drinking and sanitation Phone charger, battery bank, or inverter Zunes – In post-apocalyptic wastelands, Zune will make a comeback First Aid Kit (includes portable fainting couch, snuff box, and soothing recordings of Morgan Freeman reciting “The Secret”). Small Billing Bottle Caps (Intended for Fallout Fans) Help / OK Sign (PDF): Display the fitting side out in your window during a disaster. John 3:16 mark

Well, I may have made up some of those. But I’m willing to bet that at least some of you aren’t sure which one, which is why you need to take this seriously!

For water alone, the government says you need four liters per person per day, and you should have a supply of at least three days, and most likely up to a week. This means that we can talk about up to 28 liters.

That’s like stocking one and a half jugs of water cooler. Personally, I want to have the value-added earthquake kit and have a portable place to defecate as well.

This might be a bit tricky in my little apartment to stock up on, but, well, if you’re going to make me choose between drinking or pooping, I might have to defecate.

Overall, I can’t help but be a little annoyed at being the opposite of Boy Scout: Unprepared.

But yes. This massive earthquake – death – GWAR – fest – killing – is still a thing, and I feel very exposed right now. In the body as in the mind.

So what’s the takeaway from all this?

I think you should be totally interested, that’s for sure. You should care about the world around you, come to a better understanding of the challenges that surround the world, and try to meet them as best you can.

You won’t be able to stand them all. I don’t think it is expected to do so. But you should at least try to be informed. This is not fear. This is in preparation.

You should definitely check out the government’s list of seismic kits (a list that can be found here, by the way), but you can also consider them as a starting point for getting generally prepared.

Does this mean literally squabbling about the value of the precious agua fresca water cooler at all times?

Maybe not.

But it sure is interesting to think about.

