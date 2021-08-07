The “COVID-19 Compensation Lottery Prize” scam falsely claims to be associated with the WHO and others





The World Health Organization (WHO) has been notified of correspondence sent by fraudsters (acting under the name Capital Finance, Inc. London), falsely informing recipients of such correspondence that they have been selected as a US beneficiary / winner. for the lottery for losses and damages suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These false correspondences falsely claim that the WHO brings you the so-called “COVID-19 lottery fee award” in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). These fraudsters — who claim to be a financial management company in London — falsely claim that the WHO appointed them to process the payment of the “COVID-19 lottery fee prize”. In addition, these frauds seek to obtain personal information and, in some cases, money from the recipient of such fraudulent correspondence, including (but not limited to) requiring the recipient to send fraudsters urgently: (1) a copy of the recipient’s passport or proof of identity; (2) his / her nationality, (3) his / her occupation and (4) the recipient’s postal address, e-mail address and telephone number, so that fraudsters can process a false prize for the lottery fee. The WHO seeks to warn the general public that the “prize for the COVID-19 lottery fee” is a fraud fake on behalf of the WHO through various channels (eg by e-mail, from websites such as www.capitalfinanceinc.net, etc.). In this regard, the WHO wishes to clarify to the public the following: The “COVID-19 Lottery Fee Prize” is a fraud;

According to our records, the WHO has never appointed or entered into any contractual relationship with any entity called Capital Finance, Inc .;

WHO is not involved or in any way associated with the “COVID-19 Lottery Compensation Award” fraud;

The WHO does not offer or conduct a lottery prize to compensate individuals whose names or contact details are allegedly randomly selected for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

WHO does not conduct lotteries and does not offer prizes, funds, certificates, bank and / or ATM cards or fees for online fraud;

The WHO does not require individuals to provide their bank accounts and / or other personal information, such as copies of passports or ID cards, postal addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, or occupations. The WHO strongly recommends that recipients of correspondence, such as those described above, be extremely careful about such correspondence and requests. The public should be aware that identity theft and / or financial loss could result from the transfer of personal data or money to those who issue such fraudulent correspondence. Victims of such fraud are encouraged to report the fraud to local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action. The WHO urges the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent e-mails and recommends the use of reliable sources to gather factual information on COVID-19 and other health problems. More information:

