Evidence indicates that the Biblical earthquake reached Jerusalem





Did an ancient earthquake described in the Bible in the Kingdom of Judah about 2,800 years ago reach Jerusalem, the capital of the region? Archaeological excavation says yes.

Excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the ruins of an ancient building within the City of David National Park revealed a row of smashed utensils, including bowls, lamps, cooking utensils and storage utensils, on the first floor of the southernmost chamber.

This layer of destruction had no traces of a fire, indicating that the collapse of the building’s walls was not an intentional event.

Shattered storage vessels after restoration by Joseph Bokangolz. Photo by Ortal Khalaf / Israel Antiquities Authority

There can only be one explanation for this: the eighth century BC earthquake mentioned in the books of Amos and Zechariah.

Excavation directors Joe Ozil and Ortal Khalaf said this was “probably one of the most powerful and damaging earthquakes of antiquity, and evidence of its occurrence in the past has been discovered in excavations carried out at a variety of sites throughout Israel, such as Hazor, Gizer and Tel Agul.” and Tell al-Safi/Gath. Our recent excavations in the City of David indicate that the earthquake may have hit Jerusalem as well.”

Ortal Khalaf, left, and Dr. Joe Ozil of the Israel Antiquities Authority. Photo by Yaniv Berman/Israel Antiquities Authority

Remnants of the 8th century BC earthquake can also be found at Tell Megiddo in the north; On the eastern slope of the Gihon spring near the City of David in Jerusalem. In the Dead Sea area.

The new findings update what was previously the first layer of destruction for Jerusalem – since the Babylonian conquest in 586 BC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israel21c.org/evidence-shows-biblical-era-earthquake-reached-jerusalem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos