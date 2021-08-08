Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 – Aguachil earthquake, 65 km southeast of Juchitan de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:57 PM (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 10 km

Aug 8 05:04 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes Aug 8 05:07: Data updates from INETER are now being used

Updated Sunday, August 8, 2021, 05:15

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was just reported 50 km southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico

Earthquake 4.5 August 7 10:57 pm (GMT -6)

The Mexican National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred just 17 minutes ago, 50 kilometers southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico. Late night on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:57 PM local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Very weak shaking was felt including Santa Maria del Mar (770 area) 30 km from the epicenter, San Francisco del Mar Viejo (pop. 4000) at 34 km, San Mateo del Mar (pop. 5700) at 35 km away, Las Amilpas (pop. 8800) at 48 km, Salina Cruz (population 76,600) at 50 km, Union Hidalgo (population 13,700) at 57 km, Juchitan de Zaragoza (population 74,800) 59 km Santo Domingo Tehuantepec (pop. 42100) 64 km, and Extepec (25400) 75 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: August 8, 2021 04:57:58 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:57 PM (GMT -5) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 16.191°N/94.463°W (Aguachil, Oaxaca, Mexico) Nearest volcano: El Chichón (185 km/115 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 12 km (7 mi) southeast of El Vergel del Maiz (population: 161) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 26 km (16 mi) southeast of Las Amilipas (population: 8800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) west of Arriaga (Chiapas) (population: 24,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 65 km (41) mi) ESE of Juchitan de Zaragoza (population: 74,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 76 km (48 mi) west of Tonala (Tonala, Chiapas) (population: 35,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 78 km (49 mi) E of Salina Cruz (Population: 76,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) ESE of Ixtepec (population: 25,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) east of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec (population: 42,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 260 km (161 mi) ESE from Santa Maria (population: 255,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 611 km (380 mi) southeast of Mexico City (population: 12294), 20 0) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 26.7°C (80°F), Humidity: 80%, Wind: 2 m/s (5 knots) from ENE Primary data source: INETER Rated outgoing energy: 5 x 1011 Joules ( 139) megawatt-hours, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4,610 km Mexico: 75 Km Al Oeste De Puerto Arista, MéxicoINETER User reports of this earthquake (1)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Santa Maria Zadani (62.8 km epicenter northwest) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6357660/quake-felt-Aug-8-2021-Near-Salina-Cruz-Oaxaca-Mexico.html

