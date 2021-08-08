$250 million plan to renovate Christchurch hospital’s ‘dirty’ ward slashed





A $250 million plan to renovate an outdated, earthquake-damaged hospital wing has been reduced to a lower cost — a figure that health authorities have refused to disclose publicly.

Doctors said patients in Christchurch Hospital’s Parkside ward face third-world conditions in cramped six-bed wards, raising the risk of infectious disease. One board member described the suite as “dirty”.

Most patients had to share one shower with 10 others, and one toilet with six patients.

The hospital campus, the nation’s busiest trauma center, has demolished more than 40 buildings since the 2011 earthquake.

supplied

One of the six-bed suites at Christchurch Hospital in the Parkside building, which has been described as “dirty”.

A new $525 million hospital, Ibaba, opened to patients last year. However, the building, which has two towers, is not large enough to meet the increasing demand.

In 2019, Christchurch doctors requested that two additional towers be built at the new hospital.

But the board of directors voted in March last year in favor of a “reduced cost” for Tower 3, which has five floors instead of six, and only two of them have suites. The other three floors will be empty until more money is available for supplies. There was no mention of Tower 4.

Joseph Johnson/Staff

The old Parkside earthquake-prone building on the Christchurch hospital campus is being renovated because the newly built hospital is not big enough.

The $150 million discounted Tower 3 will add about 64 patient beds and modeling suggests it will be flood-filled once the tower opens or shortly thereafter.

This means that unless Tower 4 is built at a cost of $383 million, the Parkside Suite will need to remain in use for another decade.

supplied

Toilets in the Parkside ward of Christchurch Hospital have been described as inadequate.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) informed the government in September last year that it would cost $250 million to renovate Parkside for the building to be medically acceptable, according to newly released documents under the Official Information Act.

The renovation was just one of dozens of urgent infrastructure projects that CDHB prioritized for the next decade on a list submitted to the government along with all other DHB banks.

BusinessDesk revealed earlier this year that the infrastructure needs of all DHB banks amounted to $10.9 billion in new discretionary crown spending to cover projects including IT improvements, new construction, renovations, fire protection and seismic reinforcement issues.

Dean Williams / Stuff

Waipapa’s new building, which opened last year, is too small to meet the growing demand.

When asked about the $250 million renovation, which was due to begin this year, a spokesperson for the Board of Health said he has since come up with a more “logical” renovation plan, which would cost less, but did not provide updated numbers when requested by Stuff. last week.

The $250 million was a “high-level estimate” of a large-scale renovation to try to get a facility as close as possible to meeting Australian health facility guidelines.

supplied

Professor Robin Gold, Dean of the Otago School of Business, says the process of developing government capital leads to delays, waste of money and inefficiency.

“However, this would not be a wise investment in the long term, and instead, NBD has focused on reasonable clinical improvement of Parkside, along with necessary seismic repairs and passive fire upgrades so that funds can be invested more effectively in future facilities,” the spokesperson official she said.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said last year that CDHB had agreed to self-fund the more urgent work of the $21 million needed to address safety issues at Parkside, with more work needed to confirm the full scope and cost of the project.

Deputy Director General of Infrastructure at the Ministry of Health, Karen Mitchell, said decisions about the timing of Tower 4 will be made following a new feasibility study process. Tower 3 is designed in such a way as to ensure that Tower 4 can be built if its feasibility study is approved.

Health systems expert Professor Robin Gould said it appeared CDHB was “throwing in good money after bad” while waiting for a long-term solution.

He said that the complex process of capitalist development of the government led to delays, waste of millions and inefficiencies.

Gould said health reform will enhance the process under a national approach to capital development, we hope.

It is a long standing problem. It will not be resolved tomorrow.”

