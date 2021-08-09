



The 5.0 earthquake struck along the Mid-Atlantic mountain range a short time ago. Strong earthquake is marked by a star. Other orange and red dots indicate other seismic activity recorded by the USGS. Photo: USGS

A powerful 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the hills in the south-central Atlantic this evening. Fortunately, it was not strong enough to cause a tsunami in the Atlantic.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 7:03 PM ET at a depth of 10 km; The epicenter was in a seismically active part of the Mid-Atlantic mountain range near 56,703°S (6,028°W).

The Central South Atlantic Ridge separates the South American Plate from the African Plate and the Antarctic Plate. When the plates move apart and overlap each other, they can trigger earthquakes as they splinter over the ridge.

These plates are based on the scientific theory of plate tectonics, which describes the large-scale movement of the plates that make up the Earth’s lithosphere. Scientists believe that tectonic processes began on Earth between 3.3 and 3.5 billion years ago, based on the concept of continental drift, a scientific concept developed in the early part of the 20th century. Continental drift is the gradual movement of continents across the Earth’s surface through geologic times.

Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. In the depths of the ocean, tsunami waves do not get very high. But as the waves travel inland, they pile up at higher and higher elevations as the ocean depth decreases. According to the National Oceanic Service, the speed of tsunami waves depends on the depth of the ocean rather than the distance from the wave source. Tsunamis may travel at the same speed as jets over deep water, and only slow down when they reach shallow water. While tsunamis are often referred to as tidal waves, this name is discouraged by oceanographers because tides have nothing to do with these giant waves.

There is no connection between this powerful earthquake and the Big Bang that the US military made off the coast of Florida earlier today. This explosion generated a magnitude 3.9 event.

