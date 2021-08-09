The US Army unleashes a massive explosion on the East Coast; There is no tsunami threat





Water blasts into the air from an explosion alongside the USS Gerald Ford (CVN 78) earlier this year. Photo: US Navy

USGS seismographs recorded a massive explosion off the eastern coast of the United States east of Jacksonville, Florida today August 8, 2021; Experts say that, equivalent to a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, there is no risk of a tsunami on the east coast from the explosion. The explosion occurred at 3:55 pm local time and was likely the work of the US Navy conducting a “shock test pilot” for a new ship.

The Navy is conducting a trial shock test in accordance with Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Instruction 9072.2, and as required by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2016. According to the US Navy, Ford shock trials are being conducted off the eastern coast of the United States, within a tight schedule consistent with environmental mitigation requirements. , while respecting the known migration patterns of marine life in the test area. The Navy also used extensive protocols throughout the FSST to ensure the safety of military and civilian personnel involved in the development of the test.

The epicenter of the explosion was off the east coast of Florida. Photo: USGS

The purpose of the FSST is to ensure that the ship is properly hardened to withstand battle conditions. As this is the first aircraft carrier of its kind, naval experts will analyze the data captured in and around the ship from these explosions to ensure that the ship is capable of handling potential battle conditions with real enemy forces at sea.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the eruption was captured about 103 miles east-northeast of Beverly Beach on Florida’s central east coast by their network of seismographs. The ‘trial explosion’ was recorded as an earthquake of magnitude 3.9, which is an important seismic event for this region. While earthquakes continue around Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the area of ​​the eruption is not known to have any seismic activity.

The US Navy says that once the FSST concludes later this summer, USS Gerald Ford will enter a six-month Planned Additional Availability (PIA) plan of modernization, maintenance and repairs prior to its operational operation.

As the FSST continues in the coming weeks, East Coast residents should be aware of possible additional earthquake alerts from the USGS, but know that they are likely from these intentionally detonated bombs rather than a natural seismic event.

Have you ever wondered what the 40,000-pound explosives from the bridge wing of a USNavy aircraft carrier would look like?

Watch footage from the first explosive #USSGeraldRFord event of the Full Ship Shock trials and find out! 🤯 #ThisIsFordClass #WeAreNavalAviation #Warship78 pic.twitter.com/2kbeEkF0g1

– USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) (@Warship_78) June 20, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/us-military-unleashes-massive-east-coast-explosion-no-tsunami-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos