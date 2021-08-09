Officials are trying to get to the truth of the series of “mutations” | local news





PEABODY – Tracey Valetti was relaxing and watching TV at her home on Emerson Street on Wednesday evening when she felt her house shake.

“I was really shocked,” she said, describing what she felt as a kind of “boom.”

Valetti didn’t know it at the time, but what she and her neighbors felt was a 1.2-magnitude earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.

It’s good to have an explanation for the starting earthquake, Valletti said, but the earthquake was just one of a series of unexplained “explosions.”

On August 5, Mayor Ted Bettencourt reached out to Samantha Phillips, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, asking for help in identifying the source or sources of the disturbing tremors.

In recent months, residents living in several areas of our city have reported hearing explosions, some of which have shaken their homes. Both the Peabody Police Department and the Peabody Fire Department investigated these reports but were unable to determine the source of the explosions,” he wrote to Phillips.

Bettencourt noted that two earthquakes were recorded in and around Peabody over the past week – a 1.4-magnitude quake early on July 25 and a 1.2-magnitude quake that was felt by Valletti just before 7 p.m. on August 4 – but he said many “no explosions” Coincides with earthquakes.

According to Valetti, it first experienced a tremor in February, but eruption-like events are happening more and more often.

“There were six of these eruptions throughout the day,” she said on August 4, adding that since February she had felt at least eight or nine earthquakes. She said that others in the neighborhood suffered more.

Twice the tremors on August 4, Valletti said, were so severe that neighbors in the Emerson Park neighborhood left their homes and gathered outside to try to figure out what caused the explosion.

“We were all looking at each other like, ‘Did you hear that?’ Did you feel it? And everyone was worried because this has been going on since February.” “He suggested it might be due to an earthquake, but we are all worried. We all have gas pipelines, and I think the gas explosions in Andover … in Merrimack Valley – that was clearly on everyone’s mind.”

In his letter, Bettencourt acknowledged how terrifying the explosions were for the residents of Peabody.

“These unexplained explosions are causing great distress not only to the affected population but to our entire community,” he wrote.

While surges have been reported from other neighborhoods, the majority of calls appear to be coming from the Valletti neighborhood and closer to Emerson Park, according to Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Nelson.

“I know they’re looking more into its seismic background to see if they can come up with something else, but frankly that wasn’t anything we’ve dealt with before,” Nelson said of the series of tremors reported by residents. “I know they attributed two of them to earthquakes, but other than that I don’t know.”

When these reports come in, Nelson said, it’s important to respond quickly.

“Anytime we get a call like this, we will send several companies to the area to see if there is a rift or rift or something like that,” he said, adding that earthquakes can lead to many other complications such as gas main blasts or traps. “You never know what you’re dealing with until you get to the zone.”

Valletti and Nelson note that in all their years they lived in the Peabody, they can’t remember a time when there were so many unexplained mutations.

“This is almost like a COVID thing, you know?” Nelson said. “We’ve never dealt with anything like it before, and you just have to adapt to the situation.

He said, “Ol (bang), I felt something for a while, but it’s weird. Don’t think you’re going to have earthquakes here, you know? This is San Francisco…not Peabody.”

Staff Writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, via email at [email protected] or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.

