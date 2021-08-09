Sparta’s neighbors are still on alert a year after the 5.1-magnitude earthquake





Sparta, NC (Fox 46 Charlotte) – Roger Jones lost his home and everything inside during last year’s 5.1 earthquake in Sparta. It shook parts of western North Carolina.

Jones lives with his wife in an RV paid for by the county until their home is rebuilt in a few months. He still remembers it as if it was yesterday.

“It was sad. Yes, you have to look at the positive, we will have a new home,” Jones said. “We are just looking at her while we are on a long vacation. So we are doing our best.”

At the moment, there is still a lot of work to be done. The state provided $24 million in recovery funds to help rebuild and rebuild more than 530 homes and businesses that were damaged or destroyed.

$4.6 million has already been used and more than 100 buildings are being repaired. Government individual assistance grants totaling $112,000 were awarded to residents.

Residents received $1.17 million from the US Small Business Administration. Mayor Wes Brangar says about $9 million more is needed as more people find damage from vibrations and aftershocks.

Some buildings close to where the earthquake split the road on Highway 21 have been deemed unsafe to live in. Other buildings such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building were rebuilt to withstand earthquakes.

“More and more people are finding more and more problems in their homes,” Berengar said. “In my four years as mayor, we have had two hurricanes, earthquakes and a tornado here. So we are in the middle of the center of danger. And everything is built according to those codes to make sure that our people and our citizens are well prepared.”

The area is now known as the first spot on the East Coast for earthquakes and aftershocks. Although it happened a year ago, some neighbors say they still have anxiety and remain on high alert. They depend on community unity and faith to obtain them.

“I just want to give all the glory to God for keeping everyone safe in this county, it could have been so much worse for God to get all the praise,” Jones said.

More than 330 aftershocks have been felt by residents since last year’s major earthquake. The county is working with state leaders to obtain more funding and complete all repairs within the next two years.

