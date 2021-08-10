Sparta is still recovering one year after the 5.1 magnitude earthquake





Sparta, NC (WGHP) – A year ago, an earthquake stunned people from their sleep and destroyed businesses and homes in Sparta.

Everyone in Sparta has an earthquake story.

“I was literally thrown out of bed. It was like a plane crash or an oncoming train,” Roger Jones said.

The 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck a small town. People in other parts of the state felt the vibrations but did not see the damage.

“We had breaks in the water line. We had breaks in the sewer lines,” said Wes Branegar, Mayor of Sparta.

Roads have collapsed and parts of buildings have collapsed, making homes like Jones’s home unlivable.

“They will demolish my house and rebuild it,” Jones said.

On Monday, the mayor and other state partners Sparta Strong stood up to brief people in North Carolina about their recovery.

More than two-thirds of the $24 million in state-contributed recovery money is already running. Schools and popular meeting places are fixed like VFW post 7034.

“This community came together and raised money for families. They came together and donated their time and meals. People put people into homes, and camps,” Berengar said.

People who have rebuilt after living in their homes for decades say it is hard for anyone not in Sparta to understand the loss.

“It’s exciting to see some things, but … there is a lot of sadness and a lot of heartbreak,” Jones said. “People are injured. And unless you live it, you will never understand it.”

Brinegar told FOX 8 that his town has experienced more than 300 aftershocks since the earthquake. These shocks cause anxiety and more damage inside people’s homes.

The Office of State Budget and Disaster Recovery Management will ask for an additional $9 million to cover additional damage.

The state committed to the town and took it back for three years. So far, they have received more than 200 requests for help.

