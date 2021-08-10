Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.5 earthquake – Thailand on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 03:19 (GMT)





An average earthquake of magnitude 4.5, at a depth of 21 km

Aug 10 3:25 UTC: First to report: BMKG in 6 minutes.

Update Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 03:30

4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Mae Hong Son, Thailand

Earthquake 4.5 Aug 10 10:19 AM (GMT +7)

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred just 11 minutes ago, 14 kilometers southeast of Mae Hong Son in Thailand. On the morning of Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:19 a.m. local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It caused no significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people in the form of a slight vibration in the epicenter area. Weak shaking was probably felt in Mae Hong Son (population 9,100) located 14 km from the epicenter, and Wing Tai (population 2,300) 42 km away. Weak vibrations include Hang Dong (17,900) located 107 km from the epicenter, and Chiangmai (population 201,000) 107 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: August 10, 2021 03:19:04 UTC – Size: 4.5 Depth: 21.0 km Epicenter Latitude/Longitude: 19.22°N/98.07°E (Thailand) Nearest volcano: Lampang (191 km/119 mi) Cities Nearby & Cities: 14 km (9 mi) southeast of Mae Hong Son (population: 9,110) -> See nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) WSW of Wieng Tai (population: 2,280) -> See nearby earthquakes! 107 km (67 mi) northwest of Hang Dong (population: 17,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 107 km (67 mi) west of Chiangmai (population: 201,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) northwest of Lamphun (pop: 43200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) northwest of San Kamphaeng (population: 33,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 182 km (113 mi) northwest of Lampang (population: 156,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! > Watch nearby earthquakes! 661 km (411 mi) northwest of Bangkok (Population: 5,104,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! Primary data source: BMKG (Indonesia Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency) Estimated released energy: 3.5 x 1011 Joules (98.6 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 84.8 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.521 km Thailand BMKG User reports about this earthquake (1)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Mogok, Pyin Oo Lwin District, Mandalay (444.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6360155/mag4quake-Aug-10-2021-Thailand.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos