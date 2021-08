Evidence of ancient earthquake found in Jerusalem

The storage vessel after its restoration – Photo: Daphna Gazit, Israel Antiquities Authority. Medicine: Joseph Bokangolz

A team of researchers at the Israel Antiquities Authority has found evidence of a strong earthquake in Jerusalem about 2,800 years ago. The group posted its preliminary results on its Facebook page.

Previous research has uncovered evidence of a major earthquake in Israel in the mid-8th century BC at sites such as Hatzor and Tell al-Safi/Gath, but no evidence has been found in Jerusalem. In this new effort, researchers found evidence of damage done at the time at a dig site in the City of David National Park, along with references to the earthquake in the Hebrew Bible.

The researchers noted that the earthquake was mentioned in both the Book of Zechariah and the Book of Amos. Both described the damage to Jerusalem many years after the event, noting that it must have had a major impact on the people living there at the time. Most importantly, they found physical evidence in the form of broken pottery, lamps, cooking utensils, furniture and crumbling walls. They also found what they described as a “row of wrecked ships” reminiscent of the damage seen in other earthquakes. The artifacts were covered by earthquake survivors who then built structures on top of them, creating what the team describes as a layer of destruction. Looking at damaged merchandise, they were unable to find any evidence of fire or intentional damage, such as from invaders, making earthquake the most likely candidate. They also noted that the depth of the buried artifacts helped to place them at the time of the earthquake.

The remains of tools that were shattered in the earthquake. Photo: Eliyahu Yanai, City of David

The researchers were surprised by the objects they found at the excavation site because previous research showed that Jerusalem continued to exist as a city after the earthquake, until the time of the Babylonian destruction some 200 years later. They suggest that it seems likely that while Jerusalem was severely affected by the earthquake, it was not the epicenter. The team is set to give a presentation outlining their work at this year’s David City Research Conference.

The area of ​​excavations in the City of David. Photo: Joe Ozil, Israel Antiquities Authority earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

© 2021 Science X Network

Quote: Evidence of ancient earthquake found in Jerusalem (2021, August 10) Retrieved on August 10, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-evidence-ancient-earthquake-jerusalem.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2021-08-evidence-ancient-earthquake-jerusalem.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos