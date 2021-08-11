Evidence of a major earthquake from the Bible found by archaeologists in Jerusalem





Archaeologists in Jerusalem say they have found evidence of damage to their excavations as a result of the earthquake mentioned in two books of the Bible. References in the Old Testament have led to earlier archaeological discoveries throughout the Middle East, and this new discovery may finally help establish a more accurate date of events. This can help synchronize archaeological finds across the region.

The new find was made in the City of David National Park, located in the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem. Archaeologists have found evidence of a devastating incident with broken dishes, cooking utensils and storage utensils dating back to the eighth century BC that appear to have been shattered when the walls fell. Other archaeological sites showed an earthquake in Israel 2,800 years ago, but this is the first to show that it reached Jerusalem.

“When we excavated the Temple and discovered a layer of destruction from the eighth century BC, we were very surprised, because we know that Jerusalem continued to exist successively until the destruction of Babylon, which occurred about 200 years later. We asked ourselves what could have caused this,” said Dr. Joe Ozil and Ortal Khalaf, directors of the excavations on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement we sent to IFLScience, that the dramatic layer of destruction we discovered.”

“When examining the results of the excavations, we tried to check whether there was a reference to it in the biblical text. Interestingly, the earthquake that appears in the Bible in the books of Amos and Zechariah, occurred at the time when we excavated the building in the city of David collapsed. The combination between the finds in the field and the biblical description to the conclusion that the earthquake that struck the land of Israel during the reign of Uzziah, king of Judah, also struck the kingdom’s capital, Jerusalem…”

The first mention of the earthquake in the Bible is found in the book of Amos, which begins by saying that the prophecy of Amos occurred “in the days of Uzziah, king of Judah, and in the days of Jeroboam son of Joash, king of Israel, two years before the earthquake.” Based on geological evidence, the earthquake occurred between 785 and 735 BC, with historical evidence pointing to dates in the middle of that. Historical references to the two kings indicate that the earthquake occurred in the 660s / 750 BC.

The second reference is in the book of Zechariah, which says, “You flee as you fled from the earthquake in the days of Uzziah, king of Judah.” The earthquake is believed to have been large, easily above 7.8 but likely stronger. Six archaeological sites have evidence of such an event, and now this seventh site has been discovered.

“The earthquake that occurred in the middle of the eighth century B.C. was probably one of the most powerful and damaging earthquakes of antiquity, and evidence of its occurrence in the past has been discovered in excavations carried out at a variety of sites throughout Israel, such as Hazor, Gezer and Tel Agul and Tal al-Safi/Jet,” Dr. Uziel and Shallaf continued.

The excavation area in the City of David. Photograph: Ortal Khalaf – Israel Antiquities Authority

The team concluded that the items were destroyed as the wall in which they were stored collapsed, which is consistent with a major earthquake. They ruled out other causes, such as the absence of a fire indicating that it was not an intentional event. They also ruled out that this was a single accident. One building collapsed due to some unique structural damage. What happened there was evidence of something more widespread.

′′ As there are no signs of fire, this is not an intentional event, and the reason for the collapse of the Temple was the earthquake that occurred in Israel during the eighth century BC, during the Kingdom of Judea,” Dr. explained in a Facebook post.

The pottery was reconstructed in the laboratories of the Israel Antiquities Authority. A detailed analysis of the samples as well as more findings from this catastrophic earthquake will be presented in September at the Megalam Institute’s annual archaeological conference.

This week at IFLScience

Receive our biggest science stories to your inbox weekly!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iflscience.com/editors-blog/evidence-of-major-earthquake-from-the-bible-found-by-archaeologists-in-jerusalem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos