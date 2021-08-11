LOCAL NEWS: Southeast Missouri Offers Their Perspectives on Earthquakes, Preparedness, and Insurance (11/8/21)





Brian Houston, director of the Center for Community Crisis and Disasters at the University of Missouri in Columbia, speaks to members of a focus group in New Madrid. Houston and other researchers are conducting research to create programs to help residents of the New Madrid seismic zone better prepare for earthquakes.

Jill Book / Standard Democrat

By Jill Bok

Democratic Standard

NEW MADRID, MO – One of the questions that Brian Houston put to Bootheel was answered in a couple of days.

Houston, director of the University of Missouri’s Community Crisis and Disaster Center in Columbia, Missouri, stopped first in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and then in New Madrid to conduct focus groups with local homeowners. He explained that he wanted to get an understanding of how people in the area perceived the threat of earthquakes and whether they were prepared for them.

Find out that 50 miles makes a big difference.

In the Cape I was surprised at how little people thought about or worried about earthquakes at all. They kind of said this is something that might happen?? But it won’t affect us. Houston said. ?? In New Madrid I certainly noticed that people are aware of the risks and live with them. Some say, “God will take care of everything that happens?” Others will say, “Well, it might happen, but I can’t worry about it on a daily basis. ????

Among these focus groups, Houston said he and others involved in the research are trying to establish a baseline. From there, they plan to develop programs and resources to help people be more earthquake aware and better prepared in the New Madrid earthquake zone as well as for use by insurance companies in providing new earthquake coverage.

Members of the New Madrid evening focus group ranged from middle school students to seniors. All of them said that little tremors are a way of life.

All of the scientists who also recognized the New Madrid fault line say that it’s too late for a major earthquake and a major earthquake could happen at any time.

?? I think there is a possibility of a big earthquake?? One participant has been added. They told us if there was a big earthquake we would probably be alone for two to three weeks without help. This is so scary. ??

Despite the possibility of an earthquake, none of the focus members had a specific stockpile of earthquake supplies currently stored in their homes. Although many participants noticed while Ben Browning was predicting in the 1980s that a major earthquake would occur along the fault line, they gathered supplies.

One participant explained that preparation goes in cycles. Whenever there was a major hurricane or earthquake discussion, he would put the supplies away, and then after a few months he would dip into the supplies and use them.

?? When you live here, you feel good about it, ?? Added another participant.

Only one member of the group has earthquake insurance on their home. Some respondents referred to expenses while others indicated that fewer companies provide them.

Lisa Grouchong joined Houston at the table with focus group participants. Grouchong, who works with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners out of Kansas City, Missouri, said the number of people with earthquake insurance has fallen dramatically in the past 20 years along the New Madrid fault line.

Laurie Crowe approved with the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Since 2000 there has been a decrease in the number of homes covered by insurance in this area by more than 60 percent, ?? said Crowe, who was observing the group.

The cost of earthquake insurance, according to a DCI press release, has risen nearly 800 percent in the past two decades.

?? As part of the fact-finding we are trying to do. . . Starting talks between the Missouri Department of Insurance, insurance companies, state governments, FEMA and SEMA (with) all of us meeting to consider this situation, ?? I explained. ??

By working together, Crowe continued, they hope to determine not only why people don’t have insurance, but also how to educate people about the need for insurance and find ways to provide it.

One participant volunteered, saying perhaps what many residents rely on is that in the event of a major earthquake, the federal government will step in and help the residents. Another noted that in the event of a major earthquake, the losses would be magnified by floods and fires and most homeowners would get this coverage.

All homeowners agreed that they were willing to make alterations to their homes and properties so that they could obtain affordable earthquake insurance.

In the event of an earthquake, the focus group also agreed that New Madrid would remain a cohesive community.

As one participant noted, “If that happens, you will see the neighbors helping the neighbors. ??

