No major damage at ports after 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Davao Oriental – DOTr – UNTV News





MANILA, Philippines – The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked Davao Oriental did not cause any significant damage to any port operated by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported Thursday (August 12).

After the assessment, no damage was reported to the runway, taxi lane and ramp at Davao Airport following the quake.

The Ministry of Transport said there were no reports of injuries and all individuals had been identified.

Meanwhile, based on the preliminary assessment report of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), minor cracks have been reported on the runway of Mati Airport.

However, no damage was reported to the terminal building. The agency added that a full evaluation of Matti is underway.

For all of the Land Transportation Concession and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and earthquake-affected public stations in District 11 so far, no damages have been reported, the agency said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Davao Oriental at around 1:00 AM today and was felt in some areas in the region.

According to Philfolks, Intensity 5 was experienced in the districts of Governor Generoso, Mati City, Baganga, Lupon and Davao Oriental; Tagum City, Panabo City, Carmen, and Napontoran, Davao del Norte; General Santos City; Alabell, Malungun, and Sarangani;

Meanwhile, intensity 4 was felt in Davao City; Keblawan, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City in Tampakan and Tupi and Polololuk in South Cotabato; Glan, Malapatan and Kiamba in Sarangani; and Moncayo in Davao de Oro.

Intensity 3 was felt in Cabagan, Cotabato, Biujan and Agusan del Sur.

Intensity 2 was tested in Cagayan de Oro City; wrists in Sarangani; Arakan and Penisilan in Cotabato.

Intensity 1 was felt in Mambajao on Camiguin Island.

Damage and after-effects are to be expected, Phivolex says.

