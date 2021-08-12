Earthquake; shooting; River Dave gets his luggage: PM Patch NH





Concord, NH – It’s a humping day…and it’s wet. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said Wednesday that the ozone layer is moderate. However, on Thursdays and Fridays, that would be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which is why the administration has issued an Air Quality Action Day. Ground-level ozone (i.e. smog) will be concentrated at an unhealthy level from New York City to coastal Maine. the air will be sensitive to children and the elderly; Anyone suffering from lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis. and people active outdoors, according to officials. Caution stated that some non-sensitive people may experience mild health effects and may want to consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.

PSU to host a return to College Town Hall

Plymouth State University is hosting a “Back to Campus” Town Hall on August 18 for students and residents of Plymouth and surrounding communities. The school will host the meeting to inform all concerned about COVID-19 protocols, testing requirements, safety precautions and events. At 5 p.m., the Zoom link will bring this meeting live.

BJ’s Donates $1 Million To Feed The Hungry

The charity BJ’s Wholesale Club has donated $1 million to Feeding America. The donation will result in grants to 50 different member food banks in the eastern United States.

Music Hall requires vaccine passports…no refunds

Tupelo Music Hall, one of the best places in the state to watch music, will require passports for a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test (taken 72 hours or less before the event) to attend its concerts. The venue notified customers of the change, effective August 20, on Wednesday. The place will use an app and will ask customers to share their information with the app. The club will also require, but not obligate, that people wear masks – even though vaccinated people can pass the virus on to others. For customers who have purchased tickets for future shows but don’t want to share their personal health information with the app or venue, out of luck: Tupelo Music Hall will not offer ticket refunds.

Sex reveals a guilty verdict bomb

Anthony Spinelli, who made national headlines after being accused of blowing up an 80-pound tannery in Kingston, as part of a gender reveal party in April, was found guilty, according to WMUR-TV.

Establishment of a statewide housing council

NHPR has an update on the controversial State Housing Appeal Board that could eliminate local planning boards when it comes to new housing projects, including apartments, as well as affordable, accessible and workforce housing, that may not align with local zoning.

Chefs can’t spoil the soup if there’s nothing

Another iconic New Hampshire restaurant is at risk of closing due to a staff shortage, according to ManchesterInkLink.com.

Here is everything that has been posted on Patch in New Hampshire in the last 24 hours. thank you for reading!

River Dave has allowed property to be collected from Canterbury Camp

Concord, New Hampshire – The man who lived on a parcel in Canterbury for nearly three decades but was held in prison in contempt of court for not leaving the property, will be able to get his personal belongings…Read more

Brown resigns from law school; He will return to politics

Ray, New Hampshire – When former US Senator Scott Brown (R-NH) accepted a job at the New England Law Command in Boston, after serving as ambassador to New Zealand for the Trump administration, most assumed it meant… Read more

New Hampshire senators approve driving data tax program

CONCORD, New Hampshire – The US Senate approved a new bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday priced at nearly $1 trillion. US Senator Jane Shaheen (New Hampshire) was the “lead negotiator”… READ MORE

The land in Bedford and Jeffstown is in conservation

BEDFORD, NH – Officials in Bedford have reached an agreement with a private land trust to maintain 126 acres in both Bedford and Govestown. Bedford, together with the Piscataquog Land Conservancy, … Read more

An earthquake was reported in Canterbury on Wednesday

CANTERBURY, NH – If you felt a bit of a bump at night this morning, you’re not alone. The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake on Wednesday in Canterbury just before 2 a.m…. Read more

Dozens of call for the Nashua Police Committee Study Committee

Nashua, New Hampshire – A move to petition the city’s election ballot to change the process for selecting police commissioners has come under fire from business leaders and former policemen… Read more

Concorde woman charged with gun threat, meth charges: Court documents

CONCORD, New Hampshire – The following persons were recently indicted in Merrimack County Superior Court. Darcy … read more

Concorde police seek help in bike theft case: Watch

CONCORD, New Hampshire – Concord police are requesting information in order to identify a man accused of bike theft. At about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Ring’s camera caught a man walking on the balcony of a northern beach… Read more

A graduate student of Portsmouth College, named to honor Rolls

Portsmouth, New Hampshire – The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Bates College for the winter semester ending May 2021. This is the distinction earned by students whose average grades are… Read more

Fire Arrest Raising Funds for Drowning Victim: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH – It has been a day full of news in the Granite State as well as the nation (New York Government….read more

