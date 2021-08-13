242 thousand people participated in the exercises on the Costa Rica earthquake:





via CNE.

More than 242,000 people took part in earthquake drills in Costa Rica on Wednesday night, authorities reported.

The third annual event – and the first of its kind at night – is counted with the participation of families, private businesses and public organizations that have reported their participation through the Simulacro CR mobile app.

Prior to the exercise, families and businesses were instructed to prepare an emergency response plan. During the training, participants were evacuated to predetermined safe locations.

“I would like to thank the National Emergency Committee and the institutions responsible for this training that will provide us with learning to protect every single Costa Rican, especially the youngest,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

Wednesday’s earthquake was simulated, but according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Costa Rica’s earthquake averages 350 per month, or about 12 each day. You’d be hard pressed to notice the vast majority of them – you might not feel it at all, or you might mistake it for a truck rushing down the street.

But every now and then, an earthquake causes massive damage in Costa Rica. (Want a reminder? Here’s a list!)

The US Department of Homeland Security recommends the following when an earthquake strikes:

If you are in a car, stop and park. Set the parking brake, if you’re in bed, turn your face down and cover your head and neck with a pillow, and if you’re outside, stay away from buildings, don’t go in the hallway, and don’t run outside.

“First of all, keep calm,” says CNE in Costa Rica. After the earthquake, if you are indoors, walk outside when possible – using stairs instead of elevators – to an area away from damaged buildings and electrical power lines. Their recommendations:

Stay calm. When possible, evacuate to pre-designated safe areas and, if inside a building, follow emergency exits. Otherwise, find a door frame or find shelter under a very sturdy table or desk, stay away from windows, mirrors, and glass objects that can break, and don’t lean against the walls. Stay away from stoves or other hot pots, and don’t use the elevator or stairs during an earthquake. If driving, park away from bridges and power poles, and maintain order in public and crowded places (cinema, theater, stadium, classroom). If there is difficulty evacuating, stay in place, cover your head and neck with your arms and lower your head to your knees, stay in a safe place and pay attention to the official CNE report that everything can return to normal.

