The National Tsunami Warning Center releases a bulletin for the East Coast of the United States, the Caribbean





Orange dots reflect recent earthquakes around the world, and red dots reflect recent earthquakes. The star shows the region shaken by today’s massive earthquake in the Atlantic Ocean. picture; USGS

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska has issued a bulletin for the east coast of the United States, the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, eastern Canada, and the Caribbean including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in the wake of the massive earthquake that hit the United States. In the depths of the Atlantic today. “Earthquakes of this size are known to trigger dangerous tsunamis on beaches close to the source,” the Tsunami Warning Center wrote in a bulletin. Fortunately, they add, “there is no tsunami risk on the east coast of the United States, the Gulf states of Mexico, or the east coast of Canada.” An additional bulletin issued by the Tsunami Warning Center has also given clarity to all Caribbean interests.

At 2:33 p.m. ET today, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 48 miles in the South Sandwich Islands region of the South Atlantic. This was followed by impressive aftershocks of 5.9, 5.9, 5.7, and most recently 6.2 struck just before 4 p.m. ET. The initial epicenter was at 57,596 degrees south and 25.187 degrees west.

Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. In the depths of the ocean, tsunami waves do not get very high. But as the waves move towards land, they build up at higher and higher elevations as the ocean depth decreases. The speed of tsunami waves depends on the depth of the ocean rather than the distance from the source of the wave. Tsunamis may travel at the same speed as jets over deep water, and only slow down when they reach shallow water. While tsunamis are often referred to as tidal waves, this name is discouraged by oceanographers because tides have nothing to do with these giant waves.

Today’s strong earthquake comes on the heels of two other strong earthquakes in the Atlantic Ocean in recent days. On August 10, a strong earthquake struck the North Central Atlantic. Just days ago, on August 8, a strong earthquake hit the south-central Atlantic. Unlike today’s earthquake, neither of these earthquakes was capable of causing a tsunami.

While tsunamis are more prevalent in the Pacific Ocean, they can occur within the Atlantic Basin and can affect the eastern and Gulf coasts of the United States as well as all islands in the Caribbean. Earlier this year, officials conducted two comprehensive earthquake and tsunami exercises to deal with the possibility of such an Atlantic event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/national-tsunami-warning-center-issues-bulletin-for-u-s-east-coast-caribbean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos