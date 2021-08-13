The banks of the Virginia River tell the story of past great earthquakes





Sand dams formed during ancient earthquakes suggest that Virginia may have experienced a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the past few millennia.

Written by Laura Vataruso, MA, Ph.D. Candidate, UMass Amherst (@labtalk_laura)

Citation: Vataruso, L., 2021, Banks of the Virginia River Tell the Story of Past Great Earthquakes, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.195

People on the east coast of the United States tend not to worry much about earthquakes. But in August 2011, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Mineral, Virginia, with shaking up and down the coast, from Maine to Georgia, and as far west as Chicago. The metallic earthquake that was widely felt was a reminder that while devastating earthquakes may be rare, the East Coast is not immune to them.

Earthquakes are felt farther on the east coast than the west coast of the United States, as you can see in this “feel map” of the 2011 Virginia earthquake and a larger California earthquake in 2004, which reports to the USGS show “didn’t you feel it?” site Electronic Credit: USGS

Ancient seismologist Martitia Tuttle wanted to know how often faults in this part of Virginia produce earthquakes. In a new research paper published in Seismology Research Letters, she and her colleagues provide geological clues to past earthquakes in the region. The team revealed details about where the earthquakes occur, how large they are, and how often they occur. The researchers hope that their work on past events will lead to a better understanding of earthquakes on the East Coast — and better preparation for future events.

reconnaissance

After an earthquake, geologists head into the field and take damage measurements, noting things like land ruptures or landslides. In the case of a mineral earthquake, the fault that resulted in the earthquake did not break the Earth’s surface. Instead, all evidence of earthquake in the area was left due to vibration.

Immediately after the mineral quake, geologists from Virginia Tech and the US Geological Survey (USGS) found several sand strikes in the area around the epicenter. Sand blows, also called sandblasts or sand volcanoes, are domes of sand that can appear on riverbeds and floodplains after earthquakes. Virginia sand strikes were produced through a process called liquefaction. When loosely packed, water-saturated sediment is subjected to vibration, it begins to act like a liquid. You can see this phenomenon on the beach where the sand meets the ocean – jumping or shaking your foot can create vibrating ripples in the sand. When this occurs on a large scale, it can cause an enormous amount of ground damage.

When a saturated sand layer has a stronger sedimentary layer on top of it, the pressure created within that layer by liquefaction causes the sand to erupt through the layers above it. The resulting sand volcano forms a dome of sand on the surface, connected to the original layer by an injection vein, or tube, called a sand dam. Sediment layers can also be disturbed and crowded without the sand dam reaching the surface.

Photographs and schematic cross-section showing earthquake liquefaction, sand dam formation, and sand strikes. The photo was taken on February 14, 2016, after the Christchurch, New Zealand earthquake. Credit: Martin Love, Public Domain

Two months after the mineral quake, Tuttle came out to look at the sand strikes that the initial survey team had documented, but were completely washed away by Hurricane Irene. While exploring the South Anna River where the sand strikes were last seen, Tuttle noticed a young sand dam that may have formed during the mineral quake and evidence of earlier riverside liquefaction incidents – a possible record of ancient earthquakes. While the sand domes had been swept away, the injection veins that had been carrying the material to the surface remained.

earthquake investigators

The time between earthquakes varies by location and can range from a few decades to centuries or thousands of years. Determining how often an earthquake might occur – periods of recurrence – requires looking for evidence of past earthquakes, a field known as paleontology. In the Central Virginia seismic zone that hosted the mineral quake, historical records document moderate to large earthquakes in 1758, 1774, and 1875.

By dating the sediment layers that hosted sand dams, Tuttle can estimate the oldest possible age for each earthquake. It concluded that many geological features were produced during these historic earthquakes. Some sand dams, though, were formed during a larger earthquake—or perhaps a pair of magnitude-6 earthquakes—that occurred sometime between 350 and 2,800 years ago. Regardless of whether the sandbar features were formed by two earthquakes of magnitude 6 or 6.5 on the Richter scale, it is clear that in the past, the region was hit by an earthquake larger than the 2011 earthquake, Tuttle and colleagues note.

These images from Virginia show sand dams left by previous earthquake liquefaction. Credit: Martitia Tuttle

“We have a really tough problem here in the eastern part of the United States,” says John Ebel, an earthquake risk expert at Boston College, who was not involved in the study. “We have a history of occasional large earthquakes, but geology doesn’t really show us anything about recent faults that might be active.”

Narrowing down the exact location and timing of ancient earthquakes depends on the type of geological evidence available to work with. When an earthquake ruptures the Earth’s surface, this provides direct evidence of where the earthquake originated. In this case, all Tuttle and her colleagues had evidence of vibration from the preserved liquefaction features. Their team is still working on improving the age estimates; Tuttle says she hopes that using more data technologies to date sediment layers may better limit the timing of these past earthquakes.

What then?

While the medium-sized metallic earthquake was widely felt by people, there were no injuries and few injuries. There was damage estimated at $200 million to $300 million, including damage to the Pentagon, the Washington Monument, the Armed Forces retirement home, the National Cathedral and hundreds of homes.

Ebel says the study deserves attention from people who plan and develop parts of Virginia. “Those who live in cities near the Central Virginia seismic zone, Richmond for example — if you are about to include earthquake risk in the design and construction of new buildings, it is best to include it,” he notes.

It can be a challenge that made people on the East Coast think about earthquake hazards, Tuttle says. If people don’t try [an earthquake] They themselves tend not to think about it. “Even when they learn about historical events like the Charleston earthquake of 1886, it’s still hard to get your head around.”

references

Tuttle, M, et al. (2021) Liquefaction record of past earthquakes in the Central Virginia Seismic Zone, eastern United States. https://doi.org/10.1785/0220200456.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://temblor.net/earthquake-insights/virginia-riverbanks-tell-the-story-of-past-large-earthquakes-13100/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos